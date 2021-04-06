OTTUMWA – A clean slate.
That's what Leanna White has in front of her heading into a brand new Ottumwa High School girls tennis season. Aside from four returning seniors who last competed for the Bulldogs as underclassmen in the spring of 2019, much is unknown about what to expect from the 23 players that make up White's roster in 2021.
"We've got a full roster and a full schedule with 12 matches, but we haven't even really split up the varsity and junior varsity yet," White said. "We're actually going to let some challenge matches decide some of those positions this year. We've got a level playing field and we need some help deciding who is playing in specific positions."
Ally Paris, Faith Thomas, Josie Vonderhaar and Josie Young are the only seniors listed on the current OHS girls tennis roster with any varsity experience. Paris and Thomas finished fourth in the Class 2A regional doubles tournament as sophomores, marking the second consecutive season the two competed in varsity doubles competition while holding down the top two singles spots in Ottumwa's last tennis season.
Young and Vonderhaar, meanwhile, each saw limited varsity doubles experience as sophomores. The rest of the roster will be learning as they go with several members of the starting varsity line-up likely stepping on the court for the first time in competition with the 2020 season having been wiped out due to the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.
"We just started challenge matches this week, so literally every spot on our roster is up for grabs at this point," White said. "Ally is probably going to be our frontrunner going into the season having competed as a sophomore in the top singles and doubles matches. We're going to really have to find some people for the rest of the singles spots. I'm definitely looking for some people to step up for doubles play. It's going to come down to who works well together and who have the skills that are going to blend well. There's a lot to take into account when you make up your doubles' teams.
Ottumwa opens the brand new girls tennis season at Fairfield on Tuesday, Apr. 6, facing a Trojan team that returns 2019 Class 1A state singles champion Yana Gaskell. The Bulldogs will also challenge themselves this year playing in two new tournaments both at Fort Madison and Pella as well as the annual early-season trip to the Top Gun Tournament in Waterloo.
"I expect to see a lot of growth from our team throughout the season. I've already seen a lot of growth early in the preseason," White said. "In tennis, any given person can play outstanding any given day. The sky is the limit for us. The learning curve is going to be huge for us this year. As long as we see growth and experience, I think we can consider this a successful season."