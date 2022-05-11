MARSHALLTOWN — Nellie Morgan and Andrea Francisco got the day off to a promising start for the Ottumwa High School girls tennis.
The team that came together during the course of the regular season to become Ottumwa's No. 3 doubles squad opened Wednesday's Class 2A, Region 5 tournament winning a first-round match over Waterloo West teammates Alexandra Borkowitz and Avaya Burnside. It was one of three first-round upsets pulled by double-digit seeds, giving the Bulldogs an early boost at Marshalltown High School.
Unfortunately for Ottumwa, it was the only win that any of the school's six regional participants would earn in either regional singles or doubles tournament play. Morgan and Francisco would fall in the quarterfinal round 6-1, 6-0 to fourth-seeded Marshalltown teammates Regan Smith and Rebekah Downs while third-seeded Bulldog teammates Kiley Heller and Addison Grade were stunned in their opening match falling 6-2 and 6-3 to Cedar Falls teammates Elena Escalada and Molly Boevers after receiving a bye into the quarterfinals.
Beverly Bishop also received a bye for Ottumwa in the quarterfinal round of the regional singles tournament. Bishop, seeded fourth, dropped a heartbreaking quarterfinal match to Cedar Rapids Kennedy junior Addie Bower in a 10-2 decisive third-set tiebreaker after answering a 6-1 opening-set loss with a 7-5 win in the second set of the match.
Lily Ades, placed sixth in the bracket, was knocked off in the first round of the regional singles tournament. The Ottumwa senior lost 6-1 and 6-0 to Cedar Rapids Kennedy senior Sandhya Papini.
Ottumwa will continue the girls tennis season on Saturday at Waukee Northwest in a Class 2A, Region 2 first-round team tournament match starting at 9 a.m. The winning team will head to Dowling Catholic on Tuesday.