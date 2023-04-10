WATERLOO — Andrea Francisco Pascual and Hailey Garrison picked up the lone win of the day for the Ottumwa High School girls tennis team, competing in the No. 2 doubles portion of the Top Gun Tournament on Saturday at the Byrnes Tennis Center.
The Ottumwa senior teammates earned an 8-5 win over Clinton teammates Kairi Cox and Luisana Gonzalez. The win lifted Francisco Pascaul and Garrison to a third-place finish in the tournament.
"They won by being aggressive up at the net," Ottumwa head girls tennis coach Leanna White said. "Everyone got a ton of great experience. The only way to get better is to have move experiences. The girls have improved and learned things with each match they played."
Ottumwa finished fourth overall in the tournament, finishing with 10 points scored as a team. Eli Bishop led the Bulldogs in singles play by winning 13 games in three matches competing in the No. 5 singles' portion of the tournament.
"I'm very proud of have both Evvie (Beverly Bishop) and Nellie (Morgan) played," said White of her top two singles' players. "No matter how tough the competition was that they played, they played tough until the end of the match."
The Ottumwa girls tennis team will be back on the court at Des Moines Lincoln on Thursday.
