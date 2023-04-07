Girls tennis: Ottumwa falls in home opener

OTTUMWA — It's one thing for Ottumwa head girls tennis coach Leanna White to instruct her players on what to do out on the court.
For many of the OHS girls tennis players, the first home meet of the season served as a live-action crash course in heeding those instructions. Des Moines Roosevelt, the top challenger to Ottumwa last year in the race for the final CIML Metro conference title, won the final seven matches on Thursday at Jon Kneen Courts walking away with a 9-2 Iowa Alliance south division win over the young Bulldogs.
"It was good for us to play someone we could be competitive with, just because I have so many new players that really don't know what tennis looks like or how it should be played," White said. "We're still in a lot of the beginning stages. This was a night where you could see it dawn on a lot of the girls why the things we've been talking with them about are things they need to do."
Ottumwa (1-1, 1-1 Iowa Alliance) found some success early as the teams began the meet with doubles play. Ava Barnes and Jordan Lee, one of the brand new varsity teams for the Bulldogs, secured the first Ottumwa point with an impressive 6-0, 6-1 sweep of Roosevelt teammates Sophia Whitehead and Ingrid Alg-Liening.
"When I talked with Ava, she talked with me about how she got what I've been talking with her about being back on the baseline and playing on the hashmarks," White said. "Picking up on little things like that when you do play better competition I think can only make us better as players. I think the girls responded really well to it."
Ottumwa was able to level the dual with Roosevelt with another new-look team for the Bulldogs earning a tough win. Eli Bishop and Hannah Nguyen edged Lilly Raker and Meredith Russell, 6-3 and 7-5, to pick up the victory in the No. 3 doubles match.
"It's been really fun playing with Hannah. We have a lot of the same strengths and weaknesses," Bishop said. "It's been fun to see how we're going to work it out. We looked at our opponents, figured out their weaknesses and began talking about what we needed to do to win those tough points."
Ottumwa nearly took the lead into singles play as the top team for the Bulldogs, Beverly Bishop and Nellie Morgan, battled deep into a pair of sets with Scarlett Brown and Cate Bright. Roosevelt's top team was able to earn a 7-5, 6-4 win to give the Roughriders a 3-2 edge in the dual.
"Doubles is always our strong suit. Our girls play doubles all the way through high school no matter if they're on varsity or junior varsity," White said. "All of our girls kind of start out with that doubles mindset. Getting that singles mindset is a little bit tougher to develop."
That proved to be true as Roosevelt (1-0, 1-0 Iowa Alliance) swept through all six singles matches. Still, the Bulldogs were able to push the Roughriders with Barnes answering back from a 6-0 loss in the first set of the No. 6 singles match to force a third-set super-tiebreaker with a 6-4 win in the second set before Raker pulled away to win 10-3 while Morgan pushed Bright in the No. 2 singles match to a tiebreaker before falling 7-5, 4-6 and 1-0 (10-5) in the final match of the night.
"That says a lot about both Ava and Nellie as players that they kept pushing themselves to get to that final tiebreaker," White said. "We just couldn't put points together to finish those matches out. It's okay to lose those at the beginning of the season, but at some point we need to get those down to where those type of matches are going to go our way every single time."
The Ottumwa girls will head north this weekend to compete in the Top Gun Tournament in Waterloo at the Byrnes Tennis Center. The Bulldogs will join Clinton, Decorah and Columbus Catholic.
"I tell the girls all the time that, even when you're done playing, sit and watch a court. You can learn so much just from watching someone else play and pick up on the things you need to do that will help you win," White said. "Even if it's not our team, I'm hoping the girls will pick up a lot from just watching the type of tennis that's being played on any court this weekend and learn from the people some of the things that you can apply to your own game."
GIRLS TENNIS
Des Moines Roosevelt 9, Ottumwa 2
Singles results
Scarlett Brown (R) def. Beverly Bishop (O), 6-0, 6-2; Cate Bright (R) def. Nellie Morgan (O), 7-5, 4-6, 1-0 (10-5); Lydia Smith (R) def. Andrea Francisco-Pascaul (O), 6-0, 6-0; Addie Pennington (R) def. Hailey Garrison (O), 6-0, 6-3; Meredith Russell (R) def. Elizabeth Bishop (O), 6-3, 6-4; Lilly Raker (R) def. Ava Barnes (O), 6-0, 4-6, 1-0 (10-5).
Doubles results
Brown and Bright (R) def. Bishop and Morgan (O), 7-5, 6-4; Smith and Pennington (R) def. Francisco-Pascaul and Garrison (O), 6-4, 6-2; Bishop and Hannah Nguyen (O) def. Raker and Russell (R), 6-3, 7-5; Barnes and Jordan Lee (O) def. Sophia Whitehead and Ingrid Alg-Liening (R), 6-0, 6-1; Avery Short and Ellie Jackson (R) def. Payton Brannen and Yuleni Curiel (O), 6-4, 6-2.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.