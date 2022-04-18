URBANDALE – Windy conditions and a stellar opponent proved to be too much for the Ottumwa High School girls tennis team to overcome on Monday.
Urbandale improved to 3-0 on the season, sweeping through all 11 matches against the Bulldogs including 10-7 wins in two of the top three singles matches at the Walker Johnson Tennis Courts. Abby Schipper edged Addison Grade in the No. 2 singles match by three games while Kate Hinkhouse edged Beverly Bishop in the No. 3 singles match in the 11-0 CIML dual win.
"This was a very windy experience for the girls. The top three players did a great job adjusting to each side of the course and using the wind to their advantage," Ottumwa head girls tennis coach Leanna White said. "It is a bit hard to take advantage of the wind in doubles because the ball has to be placed in a better spot in order to take advantage of it fully."
Hannah Serdarivic was able to pull away from Kiley Heller to win the top singles match for the J-Hawks, 10-5. Urbandale lose just one game in the final three singles matches, facing Bulldog players making their varsity singles dual debuts, while winning 40 of the 47 games played during the five doubles matches.
"Many of our junior varsity girls were able to play multiple doubles matches," White said. "Some even got to experience a singles match as well.
"Overall, we are gaining more and more experience. With more experience, we will be able to overcome those tough points and matches down the line."
Ottumwa (0-4) is right back on the court on Tuesday night. The Bulldogs will host their first dual of the season welcome Waukee to Dan Staggs Courts starting at 3 p.m.
GIRLS TENNIS
Urbandale 11, Ottumwa 0
Singles results
Hannah Serdarivic (U) def. Kiley Heller (O), 10-5; Abby Schipper (U) def. Addison Grade (O), 10-7; Kate Hinkhouse (U) def. Beverly Bishop (O), 10-7; Lily Dykstra (U) def. Lily Ades (O), 10-0; Addy Danenhauer (U) def. Jennifer Davis (O), 10-0; Sydney Dial (U) def. Andrea Francisco (O), 10-1.
Doubles results
Serdarivic and Schipper (U) def. Heller and Bishop (O), 8-3; Hinkhouse and Danenhauer (U) def. Grade and Ades (O), 8-2; Danenhauer and Dial (U) def. Davis and Nellie Morgan (O), 8-0; Camryn Book and Tori Noah (U) def. Francisco and Dallas Kester (O), 8-2; Macy Heinen and Clemons (U) def. Hailey Garrison and Rachel Carlson (O), 8-0.