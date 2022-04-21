OTTUMWA — There are a lot of things to learn about when it comes to the game of tennis.
How to play a tiebreaker. That one takes some getting used to.
Lydia Swarney and Yuleni Curiel took it step by step on Thursday, listening to Ottumwa head girls tennis coach Leanna White on how to play the decisive third-set tiebreaker in their varsity debut against Des Moines North. Before Swarney and Curiel knew it, that had completed not one but two comebacks in the No. 3 doubles match winning 11-9 in their first tiebreaker by scoring seven of the last eight points after forcing the tiebreaker by winning the second set, 6-1, after dropping a 6-2 opening set.
"It was my first win of the season. I really wasn't sure how to react," Curiel said with a smile after returning the final shot for the winning point, drawing a delayed celebratory reaction. "It's my first year playing tennis. It's been a bit rough in terms of the results, but I've really enjoyed playing. I was a little bit shocked when I realized we had pulled it out."
It was also the first win for Swarney as White moved several new players into new spots in the varsity line-up against a North team with just nine players that made the trip to Ottumwa. The doubles line-up featured four new teams for the Bulldogs, all of whom battled their way to wins with Swarney and Curiel winning the only match that was decided in a third set.
"I'm really happy for us. We just need to stay positive. I feel like, sometimes, when the score isn't in our favor we get negative," Swarney said. "If we continue to stay encouraged and keep pushing each other, we can do a lot."
Kiley Heller and Beverly Bishop were the only Ottumwa players to remain in their normal spots in the line-up on Thursday, sweeping through the top two singles matches. Lily Ades won 6-3, 6-4 moving up to play in the No. 3 singles match for the Bulldogs, Jennifer Davis won a pair of 6-3 sets in the No. 4 singles match and Andrea Francisco scored 6-2 wins in the No. 5 singles match.
"I hit some pretty good shots. It was pretty tough out there," Davis said. "I was able to change a lot of the mistakes that I've been making. I've been hitting my shots way too hard. Coach told me to calm down. It's not all about the power. I switched that up and it worked really well."
Elli Bishop made her varsity singles debut, winning 6-2 and 6-3 over Eh Say in the No. 6 match. No stranger to doubles play, the Ottumwa sophomore talked about being alone on the court for a varsity match for the first time ultimately securing Ottumwa's first dual win as a team this season.
"It was nerve-racking. It's kind of difficult trying to figure it our by yourself out there," Elli Bishop said. "There were a few shots that barely got over the net that I'm pretty proud of. It's nice to play singles and gain that experience."
Nellie Morgan and Hailey Garrison had a successful debut as Ottumwa's top doubles team, winning 6-2 and 6-4 over Hei Klay and Eh Moo. Rachel Carlson and Sara McElderry added their first win as the No. 2 varsity doubles team, dropping just one game in two sets against Tamara Carballo and Hawa Warsame.
Ariel Altheide and Ariana Lopez closed out a long, but successful afternoon at Jon Kneen Courts winning a pair of 6-4 sets to lock up the No. 4 doubles match, completing Ottumwa's 11-0 win over the Polar Bears. Besides the first team win of the season, White viewed the day as a success as several players gained plenty of experience that can serve them well throughout the course of the spring.
"It's good to see kids that played mostly junior varsity matches step up and have success on the varsity level," White said. "It was also good to get to see those kids play in person. I'm usually busy coaching the varsity that I don't to see these kids compete as much. They've gotten really good at listening to what we have to say as coaches and work at fixing those things. The hope is they'll begin to piece all those instructions together to play a solid match."
Ottumwa (1-5, 1-0 CIML Metro) heads to Fort Madison's tournament on Saturday before returning the conference action at Des Moines East on Monday.