WATERLOO — The Ottumwa High School girls tennis team traveled several miles to finally compete for the first time this spring.
The Bulldogs took part in the Top Gun Tournament on Saturday, battling top talent from Clinton, Decorah and Columbus Catholic at the Byrnes Tennis Center. Ottumwa finished fourth overall with 34 total points, including seven scored by Kiley Heller in the senior's debut as the team's top singles player.
"We had a long day, but it's always a great day for the girls because the get to play a lot of tennis," Ottumwa head girls tennis coach Leanna White said. "I'm proud of the experience that we gained. The girls preserved through some tough matches and never gave up.
"With only three returning varsity singles player, I'm so proud of how all of the players stepped into their new roles."
Heller battled Decorah junior Annalise Skrade in the final round of singles play, coming within a game of picking up Ottumwa's first win of the season. Skrade was able to edge Heller, 7-6, to edge the Bulldog senior for third place in the competition.
Addison Grade moved up from the No. 4 spot last year in the singles line-up to compete as Ottumwa's No. 2 singles player, winning three games including two over Decorah senior Mara Holland. Beverly Bishop, moving up three spots in the varsity singles line-up, won six games on Saturday with three wins over Decorah senior Kristi Kjome-Johnson and Clinton senior Jayden Kissack.
Lily Ades, Delatei Handling and Jennifer Davis made their debuts in the varsity singles line-up on Saturday. Ades won four games in the No. 4 singles tournament over Clinton senior Olivia Bailey while Davis picked up three games in the No. 6 singles tournament competing against Clinton junior Kairi Cox, Decorah senior Allison Pavlovec and Columbus Catholic junior Isabella Nelson.
Ottumwa also secured 13 games in doubles play, including six games from Heller and Bishop in the top doubles tournament. Grade and Ades won four games against Decorah teammates Kissack and Bailey while Handling and Davis picked up three games in three matches debuting as Ottumwa's No. 3 doubles team.
"The girls played against a lot of tough competition and played right along side many of their opponents, even if the scores don't necessarily reflect it," White said. "There was also an awesome opportunity for our junior varsity players. Five of them traveled with us and got tons of match experience in both singles and doubles.
"It was a great day to see what the girls can do during match play and what we need to focus on before out next match."
That next match for the Bulldog girls tennis team will be on Thursday at Des Moines Hoover in the team's CIML Metro conference opener.