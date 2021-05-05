DES MOINES — Every point certainly counted this season in deciding the CIML Metro conference girls tennis championship.
Ottumwa and Des Moines Roosevelt battled through an even split of six singles matches and were still tied with one match left on the court. Addison Grade and Beverly Bishop brought home a conference crown for Ottumwa, earning a 7-6 (7-5), 6-3 win in the No. 3 doubles match over Ivy McFetridge and Addie Pennington to clinch a 6-5 Bulldog win, clinching the Metro title on Tuesday at the McCollum Waveland Tennis Complex.
"The girls have gotten better at playing in the pressure situations," Ottumwa head girls tennis coach Leanna White said. "We have been able to use more and more strategies as player put the ball away and win the hard points."
Josie Young once again had to come through to win tough points in both singles and doubles play for the Bulldogs, winning tiebreakers both in the No. 3 singles match and with Josie Vonderhaar in the No. 2 doubles match for the second straight CIML Metro dual. Young won 10-4 over Anna Bright in a decisive tiebreaker after splitting 6-3 sets before the 'Josie-squared' Ottumwa duo earned a key 10-8 win over Cate Bright and Mary McFetridge in what proved to be the decisive match as the Bulldogs rallied from a 5-3 deficit with wins in each of the final three doubles matches.
"The girls certainly don't make it easy," White joked.
Ottumwa (5-3, 4-0 CIML Metro) will head to Southeast Polk for a CIML cross-over dual on Thursday. Action gets underway at 3 p.m.
GIRLS TENNIS
Ottumwa 6, Des Moines Roosevelt 5
Singles results
Ally Paris (O) def. Megan Pack (R), 6-2, 6-1; Kiley Heller (O) def. Mary McFetridge (R), 6-0, 6-2; Josie Young (O) def. Anna Bright (R), 6-3, 3-6, 1-0 (10-4); Cate Bright (R) def. Addison Grade (O), 6-4, 6-4; Ivy McFetridge (R) def. Josie Vonderhaar (O) 6-0, 6-2; Addie Pennington (R) def. Beverly Bishop (O) 7-5, 6-2.
Doubles results
Paris and Heller (O) def. Pack and A. Bright (R), 7-6 (3), 6-3; Young and Vonderhaar (O) def. M. McFetridge and C. Bright (R), 4-6, 6-1, 1-0 (10-8); Grade and Bishop (O) def. I. McFetridge and Pennington (R), 7-6 (5), 6-3; Emmy Bounds and Lydia Smith (R) def. Delanie Handling and Madison Stinson (O), 6-1, 6-0; Maren Palmer and Annie Cowan (R) def. Gissellen Turrado and Hannah Lisk (O), 7-5, 7-5.