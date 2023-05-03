OTTUMWA — Monday was a bit hectic for the 10 senior members of the Ottumwa High School girls tennis team.
Those players were honored prior to the final regular-season home match of the season for the Bulldogs. Head coach Leanna White then worked her magic to ensure each senior got their match in before the scheduled Senior Academic Awards recognition ceremony scheduled to begin at 6 p.m.
"I know they were worried about it all day, but I assured them we'd get them there," White said. "It was close, but we got all of them off the court to be able to get to the ceremony. We kind of mixed up the line-up a little bit. All the seniors that were able to play got to play."
The Bulldogs ultimately picked up one final regular-season win at Jon Kneen Courts topping Burlington-Notre Dame, 8-3, in a dual that was put together midway through the season. Eight of Ottumwa's 10 seniors participated in eight of the 11 varsity matches, earning seven of Ottumwa's eight wins against the Nikes.
"We've also got some girls out for dance. This time of year is crazy-busy," White said. "I'm glad they're involved in so many things. It just makes it a little difficult to get them out on the court."
White was able to team up seniors in four doubles matches. Those teams helped Ottumwa jump out to a 3-1 lead, coming within two games of a complete sweep with Yuleni Curiel and Jennifer Davis getting the Bulldogs off to a quick start winning 8-1 in the No. 4 singles match over Jennifer Lohmann and Jane Jong.
Three Ottumwa seniors earned a pair of wins in what could be their final home matches on Monday. Beverly Bishop earned an 8-2 win in the top singles match over Elizabeth Hamma after teaming up with Nellie Morgan to earn an 8-0 sweep of Hamma and Emily Stutsman in the top doubles match.
"I just try not to make it too hard on myself," Bishop said. "I'm just going out there and playing as hard as I can. I try not to get too down on myself. The big thing I've learned is that you just cannot stop playing your hardest no matter the outcome. You just keep trying because you never know what might happen."
Hannah Nguyen bounced back after a tough 8-6 loss in the No. 3 doubles match, sweeping Lauren Allen in the No. 6 singles match for the Bulldogs. Hailey Garrison and Andrea Francisco Pascaul teamed up for an 8-3 win in the No. 2 doubles match before the OHS seniors each scored wins in singles play with Garrison winning 8-2 over Stutsman in the No. 3 singles match while Pascaul pulled out an 8-6 win in the No. 4 singles match, becoming the final OHS senior to head off the court leaving for the senior awards ceremony with nine minutes to spare.
"Our seniors have been really good leaders," White said. "We've got seniors that have played every year of high school and we've got seniors that have only played one year. It was a great night to celebrate and honor those kids that have played or managed for us this season."
While the senior players hustled off to the awards ceremony, the rest of the Ottumwa girls tennis team finished off the night securing the win over the Nikes. Jordan Lee and Ava Barnes rolled to an 8-0 sweep in the No. 5 doubles match over Sonika Gautam and Ava Beckman with Lee getting in eight games of singles play on an open court while Margaret Hornfeck and Nellie Morgan wrapped up the final two matches of the dual.
"Ever since I started the season, I've just loved playing," Lee said. "I was iffy about it at first, but I've really grown to love the sport. The seniors are a big part of that. They're a big group of people and a fun group of people. They're all great sports. Hannah has helped me when I've had a rough time. She's helped me shake it off and take it as a lesson to learn from."
Ottumwa earned a 7-4 Iowa Alliance Conference south division win on Tuesday at Des Moines Hoover, moving new players into the varsity line-up. Emerson Keith, Seighin McElderry and Chelsy Vernsy all earned 6-0, 6-1 wins in singles play for the Bulldogs while Keith and Elli Bishop teamed up to take a thrilling battle in the top doubles match over the Huskies winning a 10-4 third-set super-tiebreaker to clinch a 6-3, 4-6, 1-0 win.
"It was a great opportunity for those girls that don't normally get to play singles and doubles," White said. "It was also very windy, so it gave them an opportunity to see what type of thinking really goes into a match. They were getting the hang of it by the time we played doubles."
Whether Ottumwa (5-3) gets another home dual or not will be determined by the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union when the Class 2A regional team tennis pairings are released. The Bulldogs wrap up the regular season at Waukee on Thursday.
