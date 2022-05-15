OTTUMWA – Just 11 days after having their scheduled Senior Night dual with Waukee Northwest was rained out, the Ottumwa High School girls tennis team faced the Wolves on Saturday in the Class 2A, Region 2 tournament opener.
The young Bulldogs finished the season battled it out, forcing a pair of tiebreakers in five matches. Waukee Northwest, however, was able to pull both the tiebreakers and the wins out advancing to the regional semifinals with a 5-0 win. Ottumwa finishes the season with an overall record of 9-12, including a 4-9 record in duals.
Fairfield Maharishi, meanwhile, remained perfect with a pair of regional dual wins on Saturday at the Punj Tennis Center. After sweeping Burlington-Notre, 5-0, the Pioneers advanced to the regional finals with a 5-0 win over Davis County ending the girls tennis season for the Mustangs.
Davis County finishes the season with a record of 8-6. Fairfield also finished the dual portion of the season on Saturday, falling to Keokuk 5-3 ending with a 2-9 dual record.
Pella Christian advanced at home on the opposite end of Class 1A, Region 4. After holding off Oskaloosa, 5-4, to open regional team tennis play on Saturday, the Eagles swept Albia 5-0 setting up a dual with 11-0 Pella on Tuesday afternoon.
Albia finishes the dual season with a record of 8-5, sweeping South Central Conference rival Centerville 5-0 in the regional dual opener. Centerville ends the girls tennis season with a dual record of 3-11.
Fairfield Maharishi (12-0) will face Davenport Assumption (15-5) on Tuesday at the Fairfield Middle School tennis complex in a 1A regional final. Action gets underway at 1 p.m.
For Fairfield and Albia, both teams will have players representing their schools at the Class 1A girls state singles tournament in Iowa City later this month. Fairfield senior Tess Paton and Albia senior Tanae Thiravong will each compete at the University of Iowa tennis complex starting with first-round matches on Friday, May 27.
PREP TENNIS
Class 2A, Region 2
Waukee Northwest 5, Ottumwa 0
Singles results
Hayden Warner (WN) def. Kiley Heller (O), 6-4, 6-0; Mallory Metzger (WN) def. Addison Grade (O), 6-0, 6-2; Greta Paulsen (WN) def. Lily Ades (O), 6-1, 6-0; Sofia Everett (WN) def. Nellie Morgan (O), 6-1, 7-6 (1); Anna Giles (WN) def. Andrea Francisco (O), 6-3, 4-6, 1-0 (10-5).
Class 1A, Region 4
Fairfield Maharishi 5, Davis County 0
Singles results
Lily Fenton (MSAE) def. Maddie Warning (DC), 6-1, 6-3; Ishita Mukadam (MSAE) def. Jenna Marlow (DC), 6-1, 6-0; Vaisnavii Mohanraj (MSAE) def. Jada Will (DC), 6-1, 6-3; Isabella Castle (MSAE) def. Abby Warning (DC), 6-2, 6-3; Daira Valls Blazquez (MSAE) def. Addison Stuchel (DC), 6-0, 7-5.