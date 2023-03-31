DES MOINES — The Ottumwa High School girls tennis team got their season off to a successful start on Thursday night, scoring wins in all 11 matches of an Iowa Alliance conference dual win at Des Moines North.
Ottumwa lost just 10 games in six singles' sweeps of the Polar Bears. The domination continued in doubles play where the Bulldogs scored 6-0, 6-0 wins in three of the five matches.
"It was a good learning experience for all of the new faces that we have this season," Ottumwa head girls tennis coach Leanna White said. "It gave us an opportunity to have the girls really focus on some things that will help improve their games throughout the season."
Ottumwa (1-0, 1-0 Iowa Alliance) will be back in action at Des Moines Lincoln on Tuesday.
GIRLS TENNIS
Ottumwa 11, Des Moines North 0
Singles results
Beverly Bishop (O) def. Eh Moo (N), 6-0, 6-1; Nellie Morgan (O) def. Thaw Paw (N), 6-0, 6-0; Hailey Garrison (O) def. Hawa Warsame (N), 6-2, 7-5; Margaret Hornfeck (O) def. Htee Say (N), 6-1, 6-0; Elizabeth Bishop (O) def. Selena Cruz (N), 6-1, 6-0; Ava Barnes (O) def. Katelynn Keopaseuth (N), 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles results
Bishop and Morgan (O) def. Moo and T. Paw (N), 6-1, 6-1; Garrison and Hornfeck (O) def. Warsame and Victory Ihaake (N), 6-0, 6-0; Hannah Nguyen and Bishop (O) def. Say and Ju Aye Paw (N), 6-0, 6-0; Barnes and Emerson Keith (O) def. Cruz and Marley Zepeda Raudales (N), 6-0, 6-0; Seighin McElderry and Jaslyn Parsypo (O) won by forfeit.
