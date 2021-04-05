ALBIA – The final results of the first dual in 2021 did little to discourage the Albia High School girls tennis team on Monday.
After all, the fact there was an afternoon of tennis to even participate in made the day incredibly beautiful no matter the scores.
"We get to play tennis this year," Albia head girls tennis coach Justin Huber said. "It's a great day out."
Pella Christian took a season-opening 8-1 win over the Lady Dees in the first tennis dual for either team in almost two years. Neither team was able to get the 2020 regular season underway last March before the coronavirus pandemic ultimately led to the cancelation of the entire Iowa high school girls tennis season.
"We had a couple of girls that would have been able to play last year that graduated, but I've got most of my squad back for this season," Huber said. "We've got a lot of experience. We've got some new girls that are stepping into the line-up. We're excited. I think this is going to be a good season."
Pella Christian had hoped to build on a 12-2 season in duals in 2019 that included qualifying for the Class 1A state team tennis tournament with 40 athletes returning to the squad in 2020, the most in school history. Morgan Bush and Lizzy Posthuma were hoping to return to state after qualifying as doubles partners in 2019 before the 2020 season was canceled.
Megan Kramer and Kelly Van Wyk, sophomore starters as the No. 5 and No. 6 singles players, shined on Monday debuting as the top two singles players for the Eagles and the top doubles team, dropping just six of 30 total games in three wins over Albia.
"We set this up every year to open with Pella Christian," Huber said. "They're a very good team. It really sets a tone for the season. It really pushes us right from the start."
As the matches went along on Monday, the competitiveness of the Lady Dees came to the forefront. Matches became tougher and tougher to win with Albia taking four games in each of the final three singles matches and nine games in the top two doubles matches before Jenna Gronewold and Adelina Cruiel outlasted Claire Vander Molen and Sydney Van Arendonk, 8-6, in the No. 3 doubles match.
"We've got about the most athletic set of girls I've ever had this year. I think we're going to be very athletic and we'll be able to do some things we haven't been able to do in the past," Huber said. "I think we can put a more uniform squad together. We can move some girls around if we need to and not lose much."
Albia (0-1) will host their first South Central Conference dual of the season on Thursday. The Lady Dees host Clarke at the Albia City Park and Monroe County Sports Complex courts with action getting underway at 4:15 p.m.
GIRLS TENNIS
Pella Christian 8, Albia 1
Singles
No. 1 — Megan Kramer (PC) def. Bella Wilson (A) 8-1. No. 2 — Kelly Van Wyk (PC) def. Tanae Thiravong 8-0. No. 3 — Adrienne Vander Molen (PC) def. Shelby Roozenboom (A) 8-3. No. 4 — Katy Roose (PC) def. Meghan Jones 8-4. No. 5 — Sydney Van Arendonk (PC) def. Sarah Matt (A) 8-4. No. 6 — Claire Vander Molen (PC) def. Brooklyn Leshen (A) 8-4.
Doubles
No. 1 — Kramer and Van Wyk (PC) def. Thiravong and Jones (A) 8-5. No. 2 — A. Vander Molen and Roose (PC) def. Wilson and Roozenboom (A) 8-4. No. 3 — Jenna Gronewold and Adelina Curiel (A) def. C. Vander Molen and Van Arendonk (PC) 8-6.