OTTUMWA — Kiley Heller and Addison Grade followed up the first team win of the season for the Ottumwa High School girls tennis team by securing the first tournament championship for the Bulldogs over the weekend.
The senior teammates claimed the top doubles title at Fort Madison, winning 16 of 19 games in two matches at the Bloodhounds' home tournament. Ottumwa finished second as a team with 14 points, six behind Fairfield Maharishi as the Pioneers won the team title claiming first place in three of the four tournaments.
Lily Fenton brought home the top singles title for Maharishi, winning 8-1 in the semifinals against Burlington-Notre Dame sophomore Elizabeth Hamma before sweeping Ottumwa junior Beverly Bishop 8-0 in the finals. Ishita Mukadam won the No. 2 singles tournament for the Pioneers sweeping Burlington-Notre Dame sophomore Ashi Pennaka, 8-0, before winning 8-2 in the finals over Keokuk senior Julia de Gala.
Heller and Grade prevented a clean sweep of the championship medals for MSAE, knocking Pioneer teammates Vaisnavii Mohanraj and Isabella Castle 8-2 in the semifinals of the top doubles tournament. Grade and Heller took down the top-seeded Keokuk duo of Adi Robinson and Jaelyn Johnson, 8-1, in the finals.
Maharishi teammates Saraswati Quevedo-Valls and Daira Valls Blazquez won the most thrilling match of the day, battling into a tiebreaker in the No. 2 doubles championship match with Ottumwa teammates Jennifer Davis and Nellie Morgan. The Pioneers won the final head-to-head battle with the Bulldogs, taking a 10-4 tiebreaker to close out the tournament.
Ottumwa (2-6, 2-0 CIML Metro or 1-7, 1-1 CIML Metro) steps out of conference on Tuesday with a trip to West Des Moines to face Dowling Catholic. Fairfield Maharishi (3-0) hosts Albia on Tuesday at the Punj Tennis Center.