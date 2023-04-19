Girls tennis: Pioneers net win over Lady Dees

ALBIA — The sun was shining and the winds were gentle, but it was a tough night for the Albia Lady Dee Tennis team as they hosted the Maharishi Pioneers from Fairfield.
The more experienced Pioneers went through the Albia lineup like a hot knife through butter in the singles matches, winning all six contests. In the doubles matches the Pioneers continued their dominance in the first two matches.
In the final match of the afternoon the Lady Dees broke into the win column when Brooklyn Spinler and Megan Teno took the win from Bella Castle and Sonja Kadyba earning a tough 8-6 victory. Though the Pioneers went away with an 8-1 win, Albia head girls tennis coach Brooke Bettis was pleased to see her team finish with a win.
“We are a very young team with no varsity experience," Bettis said. “It is hard to go against a team like Maharishi that is very experienced. I was pleased with the way our kids battled and we will get better with experience. With only two courts to practice on, it is hard to find enough reps for kids. We are looking for growth and improved play from our team."
In singles matches, Ishita Mukadam beat Albia’s Peyton Popson 8-2 at No. 1 and Poojta Mukadam bested Kate Scieszinski, 8-0, at No. 2. At No’s. 3 and 4, the Pioneers' Sava Vaus beat Maggy Spurgin (8-2) and Daira Valus beat Chloe DeMoss (8-1).
At No’s 5 and 6, Maharishi’s Bella Castle topped Brooklynn Spinler 8-2 and Sonja Kadyba took care of Morgan Teno, 8-3.
In the No. 1 doubles match, the Mukadams disposed of Popson and Scieszinski 8-0. Vaus and Valus dispatched Spurgin and DeMoss scored the win over Spinler and Teno, 8-4, in the No. 2 doubles match.
“We work hard on serving,” Pioneer coach Lawrence Eyre said. “It starts with the toss and if it feels right, you go for it. Our kids did a nice job of serving tonight. They also did a nice job of dealing with the breeze and making adjustments when they changed courts."
Fairfield Maharishi improved to 4-0 on the season, rolling to an 8-1 win over Mount Pleasant on Tuesday. The Lady Dees, meanwhile, became the most recent team to lose all nine matches in a dual to Davis County as the Mustangs improved to 6-0 overall in duals, 3-0 in South Central Conference duals and 54-0 overall in matches played.
The Pioneers take on Fairfield on Thursday at the Fairfield Middle School tennis courts. Albia (1-4) heads to Centerville on Thursday while Davis County heads to Knoxville in SCC tennis action.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.