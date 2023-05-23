Girls tennis: Pioneers swept by Davenport Assumption

DAVENPORT — The Fairfield Maharishi girls tennis team were swept in the 'Sweet 16' of the Class 1A regional tournament, falling 5-0 at Davenport Assumption.
State singles tournament qualifiers Mary Rolfstad and Ishita Mukadam met for the second time this postseason. Once again, Rolfstad was able to pick up a hard-earned victory over Mukadam claiming a 6-4, 6-3 victory in the top singles match of the dual.
The Knights dominated the remaining four matches that ultimately decided the dual. Assumption dropped just three games in those four matches to clinch the substate championship over the Pioneers.
"Hats off to Assumption. They are deserving winners after finishing third in the state last year," Fairfield Maharishi head girls tennis coach Lawrence Eyre said. "We're proud of our girls for going 9-1 in duals this season. We bring four of this year's top six players back next season."
Mukadam, meanwhile, will open play at the Class 1A girls state singles tournament on Friday morning at Byrnes Park in Waterloo. The Pioneer junior will open play against top-ranked Sophia Fain from Columbus Catholic at 10 a.m.
