FAIRFIELD — What's better than having success on the court if you're a tennis player?
How about sharing in that success with your sister? Ishita and Poojita Mukadam experienced success individually on Saturday, sweeping the singles' championships at the Fairfield Maharishi Pioneer Invitational bringing home 61 of MSAE's 100 points scored to claim the team championship over Davis County.
Maddie and Abby Warning experienced success together on the court for the Mustangs during the same tournament. The Davis County sisters won 28 of 33 games played over three matches, earning the title of the top overall doubles team in the tournament with a decisive 9-2 win over MSAE teammates Bella Castle and Sara Vallas.
"I normally play doubles with Addison Stuchel, so it was fun to go out there in this tournament and hit it around with my sister," Abby Warning said. "I feel like it helps our relationship. We feed off each other. I love being able to talk with my sister. She knows just what to say when I'm feeling down to pick me back up. It was fun being able to win with her."
Stuchel teamed up with Jada Will to win the No. 2 doubles title for Davis County, edging MSAE teammates Daira Valls Balzquez and Sonya Kandyba 6-5 in the final match to clinch a six-game win (24-18) in the tournament. Both Mukadam sisters, however, dominated singles play with Ishita Mukadam winning 30 of 33 games including an 8-3 win over Davis County freshman Culee Smith while Poojita Mukadam picked up two 11-0 sweeps and a 9-2 win over Albia freshman Ryleigh Birchmier in the decisive match of the No. 2 singles tournament.
Birchmier led the Lady Dees to a third-place finish as a team, winning 17 of Albia's 50 games during the tournament on the way to a runner-up finish in the No. 2 singles tournament. Emma Weber won 12 of Centerville's 38 games in the Pioneer Invite, finishing third in No. 2 singles including a tense 6-5 loss to Birchmier in one of the final matches of the tournament.
All three area teams will compete for berths in the Class 1A girls state singles and doubles tournament on Wednesday. Davis County joins Maharishi competing in regional tournament play at Fairfield while Albia heads to Grinnell.
