FAIRFIELD — It appeared Yana Gaskell was just getting started dominating high school girls tennis in the state of Iowa after winning the 2019 Class 1A state singles title.
On Monday, Gaskell played her first high school match for the Fairfield Trojans since winning that championship.
After losing nearly two years of her high school career due to a pandemic and a severe knee injury, Gaskell picked the perfect time to return to the top of the line-up for fourth-ranked (1A) Fairfield dropping just one game in four sets of postseason play. After sweeping Mount Pleasant junior Savana Walls 6-0, 6-0 in the top singles match of Fairfield's postseason-opening 5-0 win over the Panthers, Gaskell completed a nearly-perfect return beating Oskaloosa senior Jillian Jennings 6-0, 6-1 during another 5-0 Trojan postseason sweep at the Fairfield Middle School tennis courts.
"This was my first match of any kind in six months," Gaskell said after returning from a torn meniscus. "It took a game to get settled in. I double-faulted on the first three points against Mount Pleasant. After that, once I got a serve in, I was good."
Gaskell's return only strengthens a Fairfield team that has dominated competition even with a former state champion out of the line-up. The Trojans improved to 13-0 in duals this season and haven't been beaten by anyone, winning the Burlington Grayhound Invitational and the Southeast Conference tournament titles outside of dual play.
Katrina Paton, who has filled in for Gaskell throughout the regular season as Fairfield's No. 1 singles player, was equally dominant on Monday in a pair of No. 2 singles wins. Paton, a state doubles qualifier two seasons ago for Fairfield, swept Maggie Fitzpatrick and Makenna Schaffner by matching 6-0, 6-0 scores.
"It's been a good spot this season to step up in something of a leadership role this season and get a look at what that top level of competition looks like," Paton said. "It's been really fun to be in Yana's spot, but it's still her spot to return to."
Paton, however, will get the chance to become Fairfield's third different state singles champion in the past five years. Trojan head coach Heidi Grunwald plans on playing Paton in the singles portion of Wednesday's Class 1A regional tournament with Gaskell reuniting with former partner Penelope Higdon to compete in doubles play.
"We played together as sophomores. We've also practiced a few times together this season," Gaskell said. "I'm very excited to try and go after the state doubles title.
"I think they can pick it right back up and play well together," Grunwald added. "We'll see how it goes."
Fairfield's next dual challenge will also be back at home on Saturday when Davenport Assumption comes to town for the 1A team regional final. If the Trojans were tough to beat before, throwing a former state champion in the mix make Fairfield practically impossible to derail as the Trojans set their sights on a potential sweep of the three state 1A girls tennis championships.
"I'm very excited. I got medically cleared just in time for the most fun part of the season," Gaskell said.
Jennings, who expected a tough challenge from Fairfield in the top singles match, can attest to where Gaskell is in her return to the court. The former state champion had all the shots working in Fairfield's second dual of the day firing home backhands and forehands while moving around the court impressively.
By the end of the match, all Jennings could do was relay to Oskaloosa coaches just what type of player she had ran into on Monday.
"Someone told me she was coming back from injury. She sure didn't look like it," Jennings said of Gaskell. "I played a girl about a month ago (Waterloo Columbus sophomore Sasha Hyacinth) that's hoping to win the state singles title. I'd say that she (Gaskell) is pretty comparable.
"I didn't know what to expect coming in, but when that first serve came in, I knew I was in for a long day."
Oskaloosa (7-4) had a long day that began indoors up town at the Fairfield Maharishi indoor courts. The Indians edged the Pioneers, 5-3, winning two decisive doubles matches to end a dual that lasted over three hours.
The Trojans, meanwhile, spent less than two hours total racking up two dual wins. After sweeping through Mount Pleasant in 37 minutes without dropping a game, Fairfield put away a shut out against Oskaloosa with Lauren Kraemer's 6-1, 0-6, 1-0 (10-2) win in the No. 5 singles match and a 6-4, 6-1 sweep by Olivia Jones at No. 6 setting up Abby Schaefer for the clinching win with a 6-2, 6-3 sweep in the No. 4 singles match.
"I feel good for Yana that she's been able to come back. I wasn't sure if it would actually happen, but it gives everyone on the team a lot more confidence," Grunwald said. "Yana kind of seemed like she was out for blood. She played very well and played what looks to be pretty normal. There's still some movement that she needs to pick up, but that will come the more she plays."