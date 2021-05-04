KEOKUK — Nellie Higdon joined Tess Paton in securing her 10th singles win of the season for the third-ranked Fairfield High School girls tennis team during a Southeast Conference win over Keokuk.
Higdon earned an 8-4 win over Emma Evans in the No. 2 singles match as the Trojans swept through six singles matches. Paton picked up her 11th singles win of the season for Fairfield, winning 8-2 over Kaleigh Hall in the top singles match between the teams.
Both Lauren Kraemer (No. 4) and Olivia Jones (No. 5) scored 8-1 win in singles play for the Trojans. Abby Schaefer earned an 8-2 win over Jasmine Saunders in the No. 3 singles match while Sydney Wells picked up an 8-3 victory over Abby Thompson in the No. 6 singles match.
Higdon and Kraemer added an 8-4 win for Fairfield in the No. 2 doubles match. Jones and Wells won 8-1 in the No. 3 doubles match for the Trojans.
Fairfield has now won 10 consecutive duals and has still yet to be outscored by another team. The Trojans finished first this past weekend at the Grayhound Invitational beating out Burlington, Davis County, Fairfield Maharishi, Burlington-Notre Dame and Camanche.
Fairfield (10-0, 7-0 Southeast) will look to clinch a perfect run to the Southeast Conference dual championship on Thursday hosting Fort Madison. The Trojans will also host the Southeast Conference girls tennis tournament on Monday.