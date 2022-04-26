WEST DES MOINES — Class 2A's top girls tennis team powered their way past Ottumwa on Tuesday night. Top-ranked (2A) Dowling Catholic dropped just 10 games in 11 matches during an 11-0 CIML dual win over the Bulldogs.
Dowling set the tone for the night in singles play, dropping just two games in 12 sets. Kiley Heller and Addison Grade provided the toughest challenge for the Maroons in the top doubles match, falling 6-2 in the opening set against Dowling teammates Ava Petersen and Kenzie Klumm. Andrea Francisco, Elli Bishop, Hailey Garrison and Rachel Carlson teamed up to take a game in each of the four sets played between the teams in the No. 4 and 5 doubles matches.
"The scores definitely don't reflect how hard the girls fought in their matches," Ottumwa head girls tennis coach Leanna White said. "It was a great experience for all of our girls. They never gave up and had some great rallies that just didn't end in our favor."
Ottumwa (5-8) will be back on the court on Thursday in Des Moines, returning to CIML Metro conference play at Lincoln. Action gets underway at 4 p.m.