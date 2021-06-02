WATERLOO — The vaunted triple crown of Iowa High School tennis is something the Fairfield High School girls tennis team has talked about this season.
The tone of those talks, however, has shifted as of late.
"When we talked about it earlier in the season, it was more like something we'd mention to each other as a joke," Fairfield senior Yana Gaskell said. "It's not becoming much of a joke anymore."
The joke may very well become a reality for the Trojans, who will battle over the next three days for state tennis championships in singles, doubles and team competitions. Gaskell and Nellie Higdon, the top-seeded doubles team in Class 1A, advanced to the state semifinals on Wednesday at the Byrnes Park Tennis Center with a 6-3, 6-1 win over Pella Christian teammates Megan Kramer and Kelly Van Wyk before earning a 6-3, 7-5 quarterfinal win over Alexa and Belle Weber of Union.
Gaskell is seeking her third appearance in a state championship match, having split consecutive matches with former Trojan teammate Anatta Charoenkul in the state singles 2018 and 2019 finals. Gaskell, seeking her second state title, and Higdon will face Cedar Rapids Xavier teammates Ella Tallett and Avery Link in the state semifinals Thursday morning at 10 a.m. The state championship matches will take place at approximately 12:30 p.m.
"When I play with Yana, it gives me a lot more confidence," Higdon said. "I know her knee injury (suffered earlier this year) is still bothering her, but she's the type of competitor that isn't going to let that slow her down."
Tess Paton, meanwhile, is one win away from continuing a streak for Fairfield tennis of having a player represent the program in the state singles championship match in each of the last four state tournaments. Paton, seeded third in the 1A state singles tournament, advanced to the semifinals winning 6-3, 6-4 over Waterloo Columbus senior Brenna Phillips and 6-1, 6-2 over Spirit Lake sophomore Catherine Straus.
"We're really excited to go as far as we can," Paton said. "No matter how far we get or many titles we win, we're just really proud of what we've done so far. We want to go as far as we can with such an incredible team and such an incredible line-up."
Fairfield Maharishi junior Lily Fenton's season came to an end one win shy of clinching a top-eight finish in the state singles tournament. Fenton did score a win at state, bouncing back from a 7-5, 6-3 opening-round loss to Le Yuan Sun, advancing in the consolation bracket with a 6-1, 6-2 win over Morgan Kathman before falling to Straus 6-3, 6-2 with a trip to the consolation semifinals on the line.
"We didn't even have a girls team in 2018, had all freshmen in 2019 and didn't even have a season in 2020," Maharishi head girls tennis coach Lawrence Eyre said. "To have a team that produced a state qualifier is quite an accomplishment for us this season.
"We're just delighted Lily qualified for state. She's brought back a level of excellence that has been missing from our program for quite awhile."