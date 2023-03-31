FAIRFIELD — In a match that featured three tiebreakers, Emma Wendland and Giteeka Adhikari secured the most important one for the Fairfield girls tennis team on Thursday.
With a season-opening Southeast Conference dual hanging in the balance, Wendland and Adhikari earned a 9-8 win in the No. 2 doubles match over Fort Madison teammates Brianna Wright and Naudia Ruston, giving Fairfield the fifth win needed to secure a win over the Bloodhounds. The Trojans claimed four of the six singles matches on the way to earning a 5-4 win on Thursday.
Hatchette Lola won the most decisive match of the dual, topping Madelyn Gobble 8-2 in the No. 6 singles match. No other dual in either singles or doubles play was decided by more than four games with two matches coming within a game of a tiebreaker, forcing five of the nine matches to go the distance of 16 regulation games including the three matches that ended with tiebreakers.
Fairfield (1-0, 1-0 Southeast) hosts Burlington next Thursday.
