FAIRFIELD — Maddy Greiner picked up a pair of key wins for the Fairfield High School girls tennis team on Thursday, helping to lift the Trojans past Keokuk in a 5-4 Southeast Conference dual. Greiner scored an 8-2 win in the No. 2 singles match over Sophia Rule before teaming up with Sydney Wells to score the 8-5 win in the top doubles match to secure the victory.
Emma Wendland scored a win for Fairfield in the No. 3 singles match, taking an 8-4 victory over Jaelyn Johnson. Giteeka Adhikari added a victory for the Trojans in the No. 4 singles match, winning 8-3 over Aubree Dade, before joining Wendland in scoring an 8-3 win in the No. 2 doubles match over Rule and Dade.
Fairfield (3-2, 3-1 Southeast) hosts Fort Madison on Monday.
