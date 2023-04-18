FAIRFIELD — Wins in two of the three doubles matches played on Monday between Southeast Conference rivals Fort Madison and Fairfield proved to be the difference in tense girls tennis dual.
Fort Madison picked up a key 8-1 win in the top doubles match from Molly Knipe and Lauren Otte along with a win in the No. 3 doubles match from Makenna Pixler and Madelyn Gobble, securing a 5-4 win over the Trojans. Emma Wendland scored wins in both singles and doubles play for Fairfield, edging Otte 9-7 in the No. 3 singles match before teaming up with Giteeka Adhikari to edge Brianna Wright and Naudia Ruston 8-6 in the No. 2 doubles match.
Fairfield (3-3, 3-2 Southeast) hosts Fairfield Maharishi on Thursday.
