FAIRFIELD — Giteeka Adhikari scored the only win of a Southeast Conference girls tennis dual for the Fairfield High School girls tennis team.
Adhikari earned an 8-5 win in the No. 4 singles match over Madison Taeger, claiming the most competitive singles match of the dual against Burlington. The Grayhounds dropped just 11 games in five wins during singles play before taking all three matches in doubles, including an 8-6 win in the top doubles match earned by Emily Mosley and Macy McGinity over Sydney Wells and Madison Greiner.
Fairfield (1-1, 1-1 Southeast) faces Mount Pleasant in a conference dual on Monday at East Lake Park.
