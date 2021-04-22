FAIRFIELD — The third-ranked Fairfield girls tennis team picked up a fourth dual sweep so far this season, winning 9-0 over West Burlington-Notre Dame on Thursday.
The Trojans improved to 7-0 in duals this season, securing four sweeps including three in singles play. Tess Paton, Lauren Kraemer and Olivia Jones secured 8-0 wins for Fairfield while Nellie Higdon and Abby Schaefer picked up a sweep in the No. 2 doubles match.
Fairfield returns to Southeast Conference action at Burlington on Monday. Action at Dankwardt Park begins at 4:30 p.m.
GIRLS TENNIS
Fairfield 9, West Burlington-Notre Dame 0
Singles
Tess Paton (FF) def. Grace Kohlhof (WBND), 8-0; Nellie Higdon (FF) def. Quinlan Kirk (WBND), 8-1; Abby Schaefer (FF) def. Elizabeth Hamma (WBND), 8-1; Lauren Kraemer (FF) def. Jackie Meeker (WBND), 8-0; Olivia Jones (FF) def. Shelby Ryan (WBND), 8-0; Sydney Wells (FF) def. Bella Murphy (WBND), 8-2.
Doubles results
Paton and Jones (FF) def. Kohlhof and Kirk (WBND), 8-2; Hidgon and Schaefer (FF) def. Hamma and Meeker (WBND), 8-0; Kraemer and Wells (FF) def. Murphy and Ryan (WBND), 8-1.