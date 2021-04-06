FAIRFIELD – Josie Young and Josie Vondehaar share more than just a first name.
After Tuesday night, they share in owning the first win of the season for the Ottumwa High School girls tennis team.
Debuting as the No. 2 doubles team for the Bulldogs, Vonderhaar and Young prevented Fairfield from completing a nine-match sweep in what proved to be the third win of the season for the Trojans. The senior teammates edged Nellie Higdon and Lauren Kraemer, 8-6, to close a long afternoon of tennis at the Fairfield Middle School courts.
"This was a great first meet for us," Ottumwa head girls tennis coach Leanna White said. "For a lot of the girls, this was their first varsity match. It was awesome to see how much growth they have already made in these first two weeks of practice."
Fairfield picked up two wins on Tuesday, taking care of Burlington in a Southeast Conference dual 7-2 before facing the Bulldogs. Higdon and Kraemer joined Tess Paton, Abby Schaefer and Olivia Jones in securing a pair of wins during singles play against the Grayhounds and Bulldogs with Paton and Schaefer going 2-0 competing in the top doubles match of both duals.
Ottumwa's junior varsity squad did pick up a 9-2 win over the Fairfield JV as several younger Bulldog players earned debut wins. Delanie Handling was introduced to the tiebreaker, winning 7-5 over Maddy Greiner after the two players split 12 games.
"We will continue to work on our skills and gain experience with each match that we get the opportunity to play," White said."
Ottumwa (0-1) will host Des Moines East in the CIML Metro debut for both teams on Thursday. Fairfield (3-0, 2-0 Southeast) head to East Lake Park for a road test at Mount Pleasant on Monday.
GIRLS TENNIS
Fairfield def. Ottumwa 8-1
Singles
#1 Tess Paton(F) def. Ally Paris (O) 8-3
#2 Nellie Hidgon (F) def. Kiley Heller (O) 8-4
#3 Abby Schaefer (F) def. Josie Young (O) 8-2
#4 Lauren Kraemer(F) def. Josie Vondehaar(O) 8-5
#5 Sydney Wells(F) def. Addison Grade (O) 8-6
#6 Olivia Jones(F) def. Beverly Bishop(O) 8-0
Doubles
#1 Paton/Schaefer (F) def. Paris/Heller(O) 8-5
#2 Young/Vondehaar(O) def. Hidgon/Kraemer(F) 8-6
#3 Wells/Jones (F) def. Grade/Bishop(O) 8-3
Fairfield def. Burlington 7-2
Singles
#1 Tess Paton(F) def. Kayla Norton (B) 8-3
#2 Nellie Hidgon (F) def. Jessica Kendall (B) 8-2
#3 Abby Schaefer (F) def. Emily Woodsmall(B) 8-6
#4 Lauren Kraemer(F) def. Grace Hecox(B) 8-2
#5 Emily Mosley(B) def. Sydney Wells(F) 8-5
#6 Olivia Jones(F) def. Jacqui Workman(B) 8-2
Doubles
#1 Paton/Schaefer (F) def. Norton/Kendall(B) 8-2
#2 Hidgon/Kraemer(F) def. Woodsmall/Hecox(B) 8-6
#3 Mosley/Workman(B) def. Wells/Jones(F) 8-3
Ottumwa JV def. Fairfield JV 9-2
Singles
Delanie Handling(O) def. Maddy Greiner(F) 6-6(5)
Giteeka Adhikari(F) def. Madison Stinson(O) 6-2
Magaret Hornfeck(O) def. Erin Epperson (F) 6-3
Gissellen Turrado(O) def. Emily Simpson (F) 6-1
Hannah Lisk (O) def. Edith Diers (F) 6-0
Jennifer Davis (O) def. Aspen Heckethorn (F) 6-0
Taryn Skinner (O) def. Kyndall Fuller-McBride(F) 6-1
Elli Bishop (O) def. Edith Diers (F) 6-1
Doubles
Greiner/Adhikari (F) def. Handling/Stinson (O) 6-4
Turrado/Lisk (O) def. Epperson/Simpson (F) 6-0
Hornfeck/Davis (O) def. Heckethorn/Fuller-McBride (F) 6-1