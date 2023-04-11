BLOOMFIELD — Polo Altynski-Ross and Jayanta Wegman scored the decisive win in the top doubles match for Fairfield Maharishi, taking an 8-2 decision over Dean Bragg and Jaxson Lee to clinch a 5-4 non-conference dual win over Davis County.
The Mustangs dropped a 6-3 South Central Conference dual to Chariton, dropping all three matches in doubles play last Friday. Gavin Klaus secured a 9-7 win for Davis County in the No. 5 singles match while Cayler Wuthrich won the No. 4 singles match over Gage Hart in a 7-3 tiebreaker.
Fairfield Maharishi, meanwhile, opened the season sweeping Keokuk 9-0 last Thursday. Wegman, Gabriel 'Chacho' Roesler and Mekhi Kahiu scores 6-0, 6-0 sweeps for the Pioneers in singles play against the Chiefs.
Davis County (0-3, 0-1 SCC) hosts Pella Christian next Monday. Fairfield Maharishi (2-0) heads to Mount Pleasant to battle the Panthers at East Lake Park next Tuesday.
Clarke 5, Albia 4
ALBIA — Aydan Dinham and Nathaniel Rowe scored the decisive win of a tense South Central Conference dual with the Blue Demons, claiming an 8-5 win over Devin Kimball and Brodie Connor in the No. 2 doubles match to snap a 4-4 tie.
Four of the six singles matches between the teams went at least 14 games in the dual. Albia won three of the four matches, including a 7-5 tiebreaker earned in the top singles match by Nicholas Garza over R.J. McCoy.
Albia (0-2, 0-1 SCC) heads to Chariton on Thursday.
Burlington 5, Fairfield 4
FAIRFIELD — Carson Ziegler scored a key 10-4 win in a super tiebreaker to decide the No. 2 singles match against Jace Hannes, helping to lift the Grayhounds to a Southeast Conference dual win.
Garrett Flanagan picked up a win in the top singles match for the Trojans, sweeping Hunter Ford 7-6 (7-2) and 6-2 before teaming up with Hannes to sweep Ford and Thomas Fell 6-0 and 6-0 in the top doubles match. Ethan Cass and Rylan Anderson added an 8-5 win for Fairfield over Jacob Widmer and William Woodard in the No. 3 doubles match.
Fairfield (1-2, 1-1 Southeast) heads to Keokuk on Thursday.
Knoxville 6, Centerville 3
CENTERVILLE — Knoxville scored their first win in a South Central Conference battle with the Big Reds, claiming four of the six wins in singles play before clinching the victory with two more wins in doubles play.
Centerville (0-2, 0-1 SCC) heads to the Knoxville Tournament on Saturday.
GIRLS TENNIS
Fairfield 7, Mount Pleasant 2
MOUNT PLEASANT — The Fairfield High School girls tennis team won the first five matches in singles play, securing a Southeast Conference dual win over Mount Pleasant on Monday at East Lake Park.
Sydney Wells picked up an 8-4 win in the top singles match for the Trojans over Ellie Situmeang while Emma Wendland rolled to an 8-1 win in the No. 3 singles match over Eva Rounceville. Maddy Greiner and Una Carter each scored 8-3 wins for Fairfield while Giteeka Adhikari edged Victoria Smith, 8-6, in the No. 4 singles match.
Wells and Greiner pulled out the toughest match of the dual, winning a 7-2 tiebreaker in the top doubles match over Situmeang and Rounceville for Fairfield. Wendland and Adhikari won 8-4 in the No. 2 doubles match for the Trojans.
Fairfield (2-1, 2-1 Southeast) returns home to face Keokuk on Thursday.
Davis County 9, Chariton 0
CHARITON — The Mustang girls tennis team scored six shutout wins during a South Central Conference win over the Chargers. Leah Rudd and Culee Smith each picked up 8-0 victories in singles play before sweeping Tori Neer and Delaney Caudill in the No. 3 doubles match.
Davis County (3-0, 1-0 SCC) hosts Centerville on Thursday.
Knoxville 8, Centerville 1
KNOXVILLE — Veronica Hayes picked up the lone win in a South Central Conference dual for the Redettes, winning a pair of tough sets 7-6 (7-5) and 6-4 over Natalie Collins in the No. 3 singles match against the Panthers.
Centerville (1-2, 1-1 SCC) heads to Davis County on Thursday.
Clarke 9, Albia 0
OSCEOLA — Megan Teno led the Lady Dees by contributing to winning seven games during a South Central Conference dual with the Indians. Teno lost 8-4 in the No. 6 singles match to Marissa Bakley before teaming up with Brookelynn Spinler in the No. 3 doubles match, falling to Bakley and Maisy McCoy 8-3.
Albia (0-2, 0-1 SCC) hosts Chariton on Thursday.
GIRLS SOCCER
Pella Christian 1, Centerville 0
PELLA — Joslyn Terpstra collected seven shots while setting up Jenna Edel for the lone goal in the second half off a corner kick with 20 minutes left, clinching a non-conference win over the Redettes.
"I'm so proud of the defensive effort as a team to hold one of the state’s leading scorers (Terpstra) scoreless and to limit most major scoring opportunities," Centerville head girls soccer coach Tony Kurimski said. "Then we were also able to move the ball well at times offensively to get some nice scoring chances. We definitely a lot to build off of going forward as a team."
Centerville fell 2-0 on Monday at Paul Johnson Field to Ottumwa (1-2), suffering a third straight loss. The Redettes (1-3) hosts Des Moines North next Monday.
Fort Madison 8, Fairfield 0
FAIRFIELD — Kiara Bickham made 27 saves for the Trojans in a Southeast Conference loss against the Bloodhounds. Hadley Wolfe led Fort Madison, securing a hat trick while helping Fort Madison build a 7-0 halftime lead.
Fairfield (0-1, 0-1 Southeast) hosts Washington on Thursday.
BOYS SOCCER
Sigourney-Keota 9, Wapello 0
SIGOURNEY — Sigourney-Keota scored a third consecutive shutout win, rolling to a 9-0 victory over Wapello.
The Cobras have scored 17 consecutive goals since opening the season with a 1-0 loss to PCM. S-K avenged two losses last season to Highland last week, winning 5-0 over the Huskies with goals by Cole Clarahan, Chase Haifley, Jackson Vittetoe, Gavin Khali and Ty Shafranek lifting the Cobras.
S-K (3-1) will look to avenge their lone loss at PCM on Friday.
Burlington 3, Fairfield 2
FAIRFIELD — Tate Allen scored a pair of goals for the Trojans in a Southeast Conference loss to the Grayhounds.
Braden Schoene matched Allen, scoring a pair of goals in the match for Burlington. Matthew Mercer added a goal to help the Grayhounds pick up the win.
Xander Wellman scored a pair of goals and delivered an assist for Fort Madison in a season-opening win over Fairfield last Thursday. Mikael Anderson made five saves in goal for the Trojans.
Fairfield (1-2, 0-2 Southeast) heads to Washington on Thursday.
Knoxville 3, Albia 0
KNOXVILLE — Luka DeJong scored just before the end of the first half to snap a scoreless tie before Jensen Finnegan added a pair of goals for the Panthers in the second half to secure a South Central Conference win over the Blue Demons.
Albia (0-1, 0-1 SCC) hosts Oskaloosa on Thursday.
