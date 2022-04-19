OTTUMWA – It's a process.
Processes require steps. Sometimes, even in the midst of a thrilling match, head coach Leanna White has to remind her players of those steps.
"First you serve, then you she serves for two points and it will go back and forth like that until the end," White instructed Addison Grade and Lily Ades, first-time partners this season in doubles play, during a decisive tiebreaker with Waukee teammates Taya Hirschy and Aisha Sivamurugan. "Don't forget to switch ends after six points."
That step had to be reminded to Grade and Ades, drawing some looks of confusion even after building a 4-2 lead in the No. 2 doubles tiebreaker.
"I swear to you," White said with a smile. "That's the rule. We're not making it up.
"It just seems like it's made up."
Ultimately, Grade and Ades prevailed with the first of Ottumwa's three wins on Tuesday in the home-opening dual for the Bulldogs against 10th-ranked (2A) Waukee. While the Warriors would earn the dual win at Jon Kneen Courts, 8-3, there were definitely signs of progress and growth from returning Ottumwa players like Grade and Beverly Bishop to young newcomers to the sport like Ades, Hailey Garrison and Rachel Carlson.
"Lily and Addie played well together to pull out that win," White said. "Hailey and Rachel played well together in the No. 5 doubles match. Beverly had a great match in the No. 3 singles. I had talked to her about some things I had noticed during doubles that she could use early in her single match."
Bishop took that advice from White and used it to win 10-1 over Hirschy, securing Ottumwa's lone singles win against the Warriors. Garrison and Carlson, meanwhile, won 8-4 in doubles play over Emily Jie and Rain McCrey at the Bridge View courts.
Waukee (3-3) was able to win 50 of the 59 games in singles play. Still, the Bulldogs were able to battle against tough competition taking the Warriors deep into several games.
"Although the scores for Addie and Andrea (Francisco) don't reflect it, they had so many games that went to a decisive (deuce) point," White said. "We will continue to work on winning those important points."
Ottumwa (0-5) will look to put those lessons to good use on Thursday at 3 p.m. The Bulldogs welcome in Des Moines North for the first CIML Metro conference dual of the season.
GIRLS TENNIS
No. 10 (2A) Waukee 8, Ottumwa 3
Singles results
Ally Roeth (W) def. Kiley Heller (O), 8-0; Geneva Martens (W) def. Addison Grade (O), 10-1; Beverly Bishop (O) def. Taya Hirschy (W), 10-1; Sabrina Castronobo (W) def. Lily Ades (O), 10-3; Aisha Sivamurugan (W) def. Jennifer Davis (O), 10-4; Anja Martens (W) def. Andrea Francisco (O), 10-1.
Doubles results
Roeth and G. Martens (W) def. Heller and B. Bishop (O), 8-1; Grade and Ades (O) def. Hirschy and Sivamurugan (W), 9-8 (7-2); Castronobo and A. Martens (W) def. Davis and Elli Bishop (O), 8-0; Kim Sanchez and Emily London (W) def. Nellie Morgan and Dallas Kester (O), 8-4; Hailey Garrison and Rachel Carlson (O) def. Emily Jie and Rain McCray (W), 8-4