OTTUMWA — It was hard for Ella Allar to contain her emotions on Tuesday night.
On one hand, there was the disappointment of not being able to run one final time at home during the Don Newell Invitational. On the other hand, Allar and her Ottumwa teammates may get the chance to run together next week in the Drake Relays thanks to the performance of senior teammate Mallory Morgan.
Called on to replace Allar, who is dealing with a leg injury, Morgan helped the Bulldog girls bring home the win in the 4x100 relay at Schafer Stadium posting a season-best time of 52.5 seconds. Madelyn Houk and Kendra Cole got the baton in the hands of Morgan, who raced around the third leg of the race before handing off to Miya Fuller who dashed down the track posting a time that heading into Tuesday would be good enough to qualify among the top 96 times statewide for the Drake Relays.
"I've ran the 4x100 once this season, so it wasn't much of a surprise that they put me in it," Morgan said. "I was definitely nervous. I knew we had a chance of going to Drake, so I knew I had to give it my all to potentially get that spot."
Ottumwa would pick up four wins in their home meet, finishing second overall in the battle for the team title behind Iowa City West. Madelyn Houk led off Ottumwa's two relay wins, setting the pace for the Bulldogs to a winning run of 4:39.56 in the distance medley relay.
"I've been telling everyone all night we were going to go out there and set personal records," Houk said. "I know we're all capable of it. I'm just trying to push everyone. I'm proud of all the girls. They all fill their spots well and all do their jobs.
"I wasn't surprised to see Mallory step up for Ella. She's done it before. She can do it just as good as anyone else."
Houk and Cole would run the first two legs of Ottumwa's two relay wins. Brylee Jaeger kept the Bulldogs in front of Newton through her 400-meter third leg, giving Jasmine Luedtke the chance to close out the race winning by nearly two seconds over the Cardinals.
"This is the first time I've ever won a race here at home," Jaeger said. "It makes me proud that people can see all our hard work and dedication. It's a chance to see how much we've improved even from last year. It really pushed us seeing where we were seeded. We knew we had a real chance win this on our home turf."
Luedtke nearly picked up two wins at the Don Newell Invitational, finishing second in a sprint to the finish line with Iowa City West freshman Lydia Evans in the battle for the girls' 800-meter run. Luedtke, who has been balancing track and wrestling throughout this spring, finished less than a second behind Evans in a time of 2:39.71.
"Coming into this year, I didn't really have any great expectations because I've been focused on wrestling," Luedtke said. "Coming out here and being on the winning distance medley team means a lot to me."
Vanessa Simmons picked up a win for the Bulldogs in the 400-meter dash, setting a new personal record by crossing the finish line on Tuesday in 1:00.75. The Ottumwa junior is back on the track this spring after taking a year off from the sport following a freshman season that ended with a surprising berth in the state track and field championships.
"Mentally, that year off was big for me. I worked through some things. Physically, I feel way stronger than I did as a freshman," Simmons said. "I felt like I had a lot of pressure during my freshman year from other things around me. This year, I feel like I'm doing this for myself. I try to hit a personal record every time just to prove that I can do it. That's all that matters."
Eve Rust also secured a personal best in the field, winning the girls high jump title at the Don Newell Invite for the second straight year. Rust not only cleared five feet for the the first time this season, but cleared 5-2 setting a new high mark moving within an inch of a top-24 jump that would earn Rust a trip to the Drake Relays heading into Thursday night's trip to the Ron Werling Relays in Indianola.
"It definitely helps competing here. All my coaches and my teammates are great supporters," Rust said. "I wasn't very confident coming into this meet. I didn't even think I get past five feet. As I kept going up in height, I felt good. I just kept pushing and gave it all I had."
