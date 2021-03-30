RUNNELLS – Having the best high jumper in the field at Southeast Polk probably wasn't a surprise to Ottumwa head girls track and field coach Jim Schlarbaum.
Having the best long jumper? That might be a different story.
Anne Guest, back competing in an outdoor track and field meet for the first time since finishing in a third-place tie as a sophomore in the Class 4A girls high jump at the 2019 Iowa High School State Track and Field championships, was the only high jumper on Tuesday to cross the bar at five feet. It was one of two wins in the field for the Bulldogs at Southeast Polk's season-opening meet as Lina Newland was the only long jumper to surpass 16 feet, finishing 13 inches ahead of Dallas Center-Grimes sophomore Bailey Macumber with a season-opening jump of 16-8.
Field events played a big part in Ottumwa's third-place finish at Southeast Polk. The Bulldogs finished with 125 total points, just nine shy of Dallas Center-Grimes for second place in the meet, with 37 points coming in the four field events.
Anna Wellings made a bid to add the discus title to Ottumwa's ledger on Tuesday, ultimately finishing second to Dallas Center-Grimes sophomore Kileigh Lachacz's throw of 116 feet. Wellings opened the season with a toss of 101-2 while also scoring points in the shot put, finishing sixth with a throw of 29-10 beating out OHS teammate Jordan Pauls who placed seventh with a throw of 26-9, adding two more points to Ottumwa's team total.
Guest and Newland joined Mady Houk and Chloe Schneckloth in leading the Ottumwa girls to a runner-up finish in the 4x100 relay, posting a season-opening time of 54.89 seconds. Jasmine Luedtke added a second-place finish for the Bulldogs in the 3,000-meter run, finishing the longest individual race of the night in 12:17.84.
Vanessa Simmons finished second in the 400-meter dash for Ottumwa in 1:10.73. Southeast Polk won their home meet with 221 points, winning all 16 races.