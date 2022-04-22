INDIANOLA — The bad news on Thursday is that Lina Newland didn't quite cross the 17-foot threshold that long jumpers across the state needed to reach to have a chance at qualifying for the Drake Relays.
The good news for the Ottumwa senior is that her leap of 16 feet and 11.5 inches proved to be good enough to win the long jump title at the Ron Werling Relays on Thursday at Buxton Stadium. The better news is that Newland already had the 15th-best long jump in the state entering Thursday night, reaching 17 feet and three inches on Tuesday in her win at home during the Don Newell Classic.
Newland entered the night 2.5 inches ahead of the cutoff to qualify for the long jump at Drake. The top 21 long jumps qualify for the competition, meaning that seven long jumpers across the state would need to cross 17-3 to knock Newland out of a trip to Des Moines.
In the meantime, Newland scored the long jump win at Indianola as part of a 19.5-point night for the Bulldogs. Ottumwa finished fifth with 60 points in the meet with a pair of potential Drake qualifiers secured on Tuesday at the Don Newell Classic, including a 4x100 relay run of 52.74 seconds by Newland, Madelyn Hook, Miya Fuller and Mallory Morgan that has Ottumwa 27 places within the cutoff for competing at the Drake Relays.
"The 4x100 has been one of the most fun races to run this year. I haven't really loved the 4x100 in the past, but this year is different. We always get the baton in second or third and it's always a fight to the end," Newland said. "It's so quick. You can hear all the voices screaming as you run by."
Houk, Fuller, Morgan and Newland finished Thursday's 4x100 run at Indianola in 52.91 seconds. Newland also finished second in the 200-meter dash, crossing the finish line in 26.79 seconds while Eve Rust, coming off a high jump win at the Newell Classic, reached five feet for the first time in her high school career finishing second in the Werling Relays missing the current Drake Relays cutoff for the event by just three inches.