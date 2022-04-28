PELLA — Ottumwa teammates Samantha Weeks and Anna Wellings battled for the shot put title on Thursday at the Tulip Time Relays.
Weeks and Wellings finished within an inch of each other with Weeks reaching 34-1, leading the Bulldogs for the first time as the runner-up in the event finishing just eight inches behind Mount Pleasant senior Alyssa Dascher at Pella's home meet. Combined, Weeks and Wellings produced 14 of Ottumwa's 62.5 points earned in a fifth-place finish with several Bulldog teammates, including senior all-state long jumper Lina Newland, out of the meet preparing for the Drake Relays.
Jordan Pauls added a third-place finish for Ottumwa in the discus, edging Wellings by just under two feet as the Bulldogs collected 25 more points in the field. Ella Allar added six more points on the track, placing third in the 100-meter hurdles crossing the finish line in 16.98 seconds.