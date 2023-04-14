Girls track and field: Rockets score eight wins at home invite

EDDYVILLE — Kate Shafer picked up wins in all four events the Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont sophomore competed in on Thursday night for the Rocket girls' track and field team.
Kate joined twin sister Molly Shafer in helping the EBF girls score wins in both the sprint medley and 4x100 relay races while leading off a winning run for the Rockets in the shuttle hurdle relay. Along with the three relay victories, Kate Shafer produced the top time in the 400-meter hurdles at the Rocket Relays leading a 1-2 finish with teammate Lacey Taylor with a winning run of 1:09.41.
The Shafer sisters joined Kadi Cody and Lizzy Van Utrecht in producing a time of 1:53.28 to win the opening race of the night in the sprint medley relay while Kate Shafer, Chloe Lyon, Kaylee Helm and Taylor finished the shuttle hurdle relay in 1:13.3. The Shafers, Cody and Van Utrecht won the 4x100 relay in 52.22 seconds.
Molly Shafer scored her own individual win for the Rockets, crossing the finish line in the 100-meter hurdles in 16.02 seconds. Van Utrecht won the 400-meter dash for EBF in 1:01.96.
EBF added two more relay wins to secure a runner-up finish in the Rocket Relays with 134 points. Abby Jaeger, Kaitlynn Glenn, Hailey Boyer and Cody won the 4x200 relay in 1:57.1 while Caroline Van Utrecht, Glenn, Taylor and Jager closed out the night for EBF winning the 4x400 relay in 4:22.7.
Washington picked up the team championship at the Rocket Relays, edging EBF by eight with 142 points. Fairfield finished third overall with 89 points with Kiya Robertson scoring the win for the Trojans in the 100-meter dash.
