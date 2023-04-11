EDDYVILLE — You can hardly blame members of the Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont girls track team if they seem a bit giddy.
It's been an incredible year for the Rockets with trips to the state volleyball and girls basketball tournament already secured over the past five months. On Thursday, EBF got to ring the victory bell at Ike Ryan Field after bringing home the large-school team championship in their home invitational with Molly Shafer securing a trip to another one of the state's prestigious sporting events.
Shafer booked a trip to the Drake Relays for the second straight year, reaching the 'blue standard' for automatic qualification in the girls' high jump. Entering the night having only cleared five feet and one inch early in the season, Shafer cleared the bar on Thursday on her third and final attempt at 5-5.
"I really didn't know what to expect going in, but I had a good practice session jumping the day before, so I was pretty excited to go out and hopefully set a new season best," Shafer said. "I cleared 5-4 on my first attempt, which surprised me. I knew I had one chance left to try and make 5-5. Everyone was watching. It was super exciting when I cleared it. Everyone cheered. It's kind of like a weight has been lifted off my shoulders to know that I'm definitely going back to Drake."
Shafer helped EBF lock up the Class B team title as part of a winning run for the Rockets in the 4x400 relay. Abby Jager, Lizzy Van Utrecht and twin sister Kate Shafer joined the Rocket junior in producing the top overall time in the final race of the night as EBF posted a winning time of 4:09.32, lowering their season-best time by over five seconds beating East Marshall in the race by nearly 30 seconds.
"I'm so proud of Molly for qualifying for Drake. None of us knew she made it. She's just so humble about her accomplishments," Van Utrecht said. "I'm so proud of all of our girls. We are really running well in the 4x400. I feel like it's also got a shot to qualify for Drake. If we keep working hard, I feel like we can make it."
The impressive closing run in the one-mile relay left the Rocket girls buzzing even as final team scores were being tabulated. EBF's 163 points ultimately proved to be 39 points better than large-school runner-up PCM.
"You would never think about this in track and field with some of them, because it took a lot to get them to come out," EBF head girls track and field coach Gladys Genskow said. "I think the comradery of being together with their team has made the difference. It's been fun. We've seen kids that didn't even play volleyball or basketball have come out just to be part of the ride that our school is currently on. We're on a roll and there's a lot of excitement. We've got kids that have come out this year just to do something whether it's on the track or in the field. That's a big difference in being able to score the points that will win you meets."
Kate Shafer secured a individual win of her own for the Rockets in the 400-meter hurdles, edging Albia's Avery Major by 1.23 seconds in a time of 1:11.52. Major would be part of a winning run for the Lady Dees, who with the ninth-highest overall point total (49) in the meet teaming up with 800-meter champion McKenna Montgomery (2:35.27), Abby George and Serene Thompson to claim the win in the 4x800 meter relay in a time of 10:33.07.
"Every week, we just keep improving. It's exciting to see each week where we're finishing. I keeps us getting better," Major said. "I think we're good enough in a lot of relays to make it to state, but it feels like the 4x800 has chance to finish really high up there because of the periodic improvement from meet to meet."
Cardinal scored the seventh-most points in the EBF Invitational with 68 on Thursday. Addison Adam, Makenna Chickering, Brinlee Ostrander and Ashlynn Patrick teamed up to produce the top overall time in the 4x200 meter relay, edging EBF by less than two seconds crossing the finish line in 1:56.78.
The Rockets opened their home invitational on a winning note, claiming the sprint medley relay as Hailey Boyer, Lacey Taylor, Kadi Cody and Van Utrecht produced the only sub-two minute run coming home in 1:59.43. The Shafer sisters joining Boyer and Van Utrecht in winning the distance medley relay as the EBF teammates finished the race in 4:34.51, over 22 seconds ahead of Van Buren County teammates Lexie Wiley, Callie Kracht, Rylee Caviness and Rylee Philips.
"We have the best school spirit ever," Van Utrecht said. "It just seems like we all bring a lot to the table. Everyone has a lot of enthusiasm this year. Being able to compete at such a high level is really fun."
Cynthia Albert picked up a win for the Cardinal girls with the top throw in the shot put, reaching 34 feet and 2.5 inches edging PCM's Rylee Gallaher by nearly half-a-foot. Twin Cedars senior Rylee Dunkin picked up a win for the Sabers at EBF, edging PCM's Abi Teeter by less than two seconds in the 1,500-meter run posting a top time of 5:26.98.
