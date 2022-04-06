RUNNELS — There were familiar names that secured wins on Tuesday night for the Ottumwa High School girls track and field team at the Southeast Polk Invitational.
There were also some new names that experienced varsity track and field success. The Bulldogs secured three wins, including a 4x200 relay triumph led off by a pair of freshmen, on the way to a third-place finish with 133 total points.
Lina Newland led Ottumwa by contributing to 22 points in the meet, improving her season-opening long jump last Friday at Mount Pleasant by over half-a-foot. The returning state medalist reached 17 feet and two inches on Tuesday at Southeast Polk, winning the title by 3.5 inches over Ankeny Centennial sophomore Kambria Leazer while coming within four inches of meeting the blue standard distance of 17-6 that would automatically qualify for the high school long jump competition at the Drake Relays.
"It's been cold. We haven't been able to be on the track very much. Long jump is one of those things that you have to work on a lot," Newland said. "I'm not mad with hitting 16-8 (on Friday) for the first time jumping this year."
Newland also helped freshmen teammates Camdyn Crouse and Miya Fuller secure their first varsity wins for the Ottumwa girls track team. Crouse, Fuller, Newland and Mallory Morgan produced a winning time of 1:53, beating Ankeny Centennial by 1.02 seconds.
"I've just been itching to get out here and compete with these girls," Newland said. "They're all so much fun. It really opens the possibilities up for what the entire team can accomplish in different events this year."
The Bulldogs picked up 18 points in the field as a pair of Ottumwa throwers produced the top two discus throws on Tuesday. Anna Wellings, last year's CIML Metro conference discus champion, produced the only throw at Southeast Polk to travel over 100 feet reaching 105-2.5 for the win while OHS teammate Jordan Paula finished second with a throw of 96-9.