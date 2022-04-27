KEOKUK — The Van Buren County track and field teams closed out a busy week of action on Tuesday. The Warrior women finished fifth with 52 points at the Keokuk Relays while the Van Buren County men placed seventh, scoring 53 points at Calvert Stadium.
Tyler Stoltz claimed a runner-up finish for the Van Buren County boys in the 110 high hurdles, crossing the finish line in 16.84 seconds. Payten Poling placed third for the Warrior women in both the 1,500 and 3,000-meter runs, finishing the 1,500 in 5:30.56 and the 3,000 in 12:12.08.
Ashley Fennel, Callie Kracht, Payton Wiley and Julia Meek also finished third at the Keokuk Relays for the Van Buren County women in the 4x800 relay, producing a time of 12:32.46. The Warriors closed out a busy week of action that included a fifth-place showing on Monday in their home meet, scoring 95 points, while picking up wins in the sprint medley (2:06.04) and distance medley (4:52.96) relay races.
The Warriors also finished second at Louisa-Muscatine last week. Poling scored a win for Van Buren County in the 3,000-meter run while the sprint medley, 4x100 and 4x200 relay teams also scored wins.