CEDAR FALLS — Ottumwa High School’s Alli Bookin-Nosbisch won the 400-meter dash, one of five top-five finishes during Monday’s Dickinson Relays at the UNI-Dome.
Bookin-Nosbisch won the event in a time of 58.35 seconds, just over a second faster than Aplington-Parkersburg’s Sophia Jungling. Grace Bookin-Nosbisch was fifth in a time of 1:00.78.
One of the better events of the day was the high jump. Five jumpers remained after clearing 5 feet, 4 inches, and Anne Guest just missed a victory. Keokuk’s Miracle Ailes cleared the bar on her second attempt at the height, then went on to claim the win at 5-6. Guest was third at 5-4, needing more attempts throughout than Northeast’s Elizabeth Chambers.
Kacy Nickerson finished 10th in the event, clearing 4-10.
The Bulldogs also received a 2-3 finish out of the Bookin-Nosbisch sisters in the 800, with defending Class 4A state champion Alli Bookin-Nosbisch finishing second in 2:18.50, about three seconds behind Carlisle’s Ainsley Erzin. Grace Bookin-Nosbisch was third (2:20.24). Ottumwa also received an 18th-place finish from Carollin Mellin in the event (2:34.50), and she duplicated that finish in the 1,500 (5:13.34).
The Bulldogs held some key runners out of the relays, with the best finish coming from the 4x400 of Meghan Coulter, Isabelle Mellin, Ryalynn Kendrick and Alyvia Van Maanen, who finished 44th in 4:46.70.
The 4x800, which finished 62nd, featured Lilly Mitchell, Monserrat Guerrero Chapula, Chloe Shaw and Sarah Hunger running a time of 13:02.27, while the 70th-place 4x200 consisted of Zoey Jones, Mallory Morgan, Katie Shewry and Kennedy Hugen.
Sigourney received a trio of top-50 performances. Freshman Macy Fisch was 32nd in the shot put (33 feet, 2 inches), while Kaylee Weber was 50th in the event (31-3). Rylee Goldman was 50th in the 60-meter hurdles (10.61).
Ottumwa runs at the Iowa State indoor meet Monday.