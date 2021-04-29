PELLA — The Ottumwa girls track and field team finished second in six different events, racking up 103.83 points during a spirited night at the Tulip Time Relays.
Anne Guest settled for second in the high jump as the Drake Relays qualifier was unable to top Abigail White's successful jump of five feet even. The Centerville senior edged Guest by two inches as Guest finished with a successful jump of 4-10.
Oskaloosa edged Ottumwa in a pair of events, including the distance medley relay. Macie Krier, Faith DeRonde, Jordan Czerwinski and Sage Adam topped Ella Allar, Raylynn Kendrick, Mia Garza and Meghan Coulter by 3.27 seconds, posting a winning time of 4:40.19. Coulter finished second for Ottumwa in the 400-meter hurdles, crossing the finish line in 1:12.64 as Czerwinski scored the win for Osky in 1:10.28.
Pella picked up wins over Ottumwa in both the 4x800 and sprint medley relays. Mady Houk, Anne Guest, Lina Newland and Chloe Schneckloth clocked in at 1:58.34 for the Bulldogs in the sprint medley, just over a second behind Pella's team of Delaine Reynolds, Abby Warner, Calla Kerndt and Jacie Trine while Coulter, Garza, Yaleli Carapia and Isabelle Mellin finished second in the 4x800 for OHS in 11:02.69, two seconds behind Pella teammates Ashley Blommers, Autumn Blink, Macy Schroeder and Maddie Schmitz.
Maleah Walker scored a win for Oskaloosa over Ottumwa teammates Newland and Houk in a battle of Drake Relays long jump qualifiers. Walker reached 17 feet and one inch, Newland placed second reaching 16-0.5 and Houk placed third reaching 15-10.
The Centerville girls tied Pella Christian for sixth place in the Tulip Time Relays as each squad produced 48 points. Allison Casteel scored a second straight win this week in the 100-meter hurdles, taking first over Mount Pleasant teammates Kenna and Karsyn Lamm in a time of 15.61 seconds.
In the boys portion of the Tulip Time Relays, Albia finished seventh with 39 total points. Ethan Stalzer produced the best finish for the Blue Demons, finishing second in the 800-meter run in 2:08.73.