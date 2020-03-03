Ottumwa teammates Grace Bookin-Nosbisch, Alli Bookin-Nosbisch, Carollin Mellin and Meghan Coulter lead a group of Bulldog track and field athletes on a run around Schafer Stadium on Monday one day before the first indoor meet of the season at Wartburg. The foursome that produced the first state championship in the history of OHS girls track and field won the same event together on Tuesday, finishing first in the 4x800 relay in a season-opening time of 9:43.