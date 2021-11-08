OTTUMWA – Senior libero Kiley Heller highlights a list of six Ottumwa High School volleyball players that earned CIML Metro All-Conference honors.
Heller, the lone returning starter from the previous season, earned first-team All-Metro accolades for her work on the court. Heller led the conference with 316 digs while adding 30 aces on 197-221 (89.1 percent) serving with 29 assists and 15 kills for the Bulldogs.
Junior Ella Allar, co-leader on the team with 12 solo blocks, and freshman setter Rylea Hinebaugh were named to the all-conference second team. Senior teammates Brooklyn Beske and Kennedy Hugen joined freshman Camdyn Crouse as three OHS players that received All-Metro honorable mention.
Ottumwa placed third in the final Metro standings with a 3-2 conference record. The Bulldogs finished 9-23 overall