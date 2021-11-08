OHS spikers earn all-conference honors

Ottumwa volleyball teammates (top row, from left to right) Rylea Hinebaugh, Ella Allar, Camdyn Crouse, (bottom row, from left to right) Brooklyn Beske, Kiley Heller and Kennedy Hugen were named to the CIML Metro All-Conference team for their play on the court this past season.

 Submitted photo

OTTUMWA – Senior libero Kiley Heller highlights a list of six Ottumwa High School volleyball players that earned CIML Metro All-Conference honors.

Heller, the lone returning starter from the previous season, earned first-team All-Metro accolades for her work on the court. Heller led the conference with 316 digs while adding 30 aces on 197-221 (89.1 percent) serving with 29 assists and 15 kills for the Bulldogs.

Junior Ella Allar, co-leader on the team with 12 solo blocks, and freshman setter Rylea Hinebaugh were named to the all-conference second team. Senior teammates Brooklyn Beske and Kennedy Hugen joined freshman Camdyn Crouse as three OHS players that received All-Metro honorable mention.

Ottumwa placed third in the final Metro standings with a 3-2 conference record. The Bulldogs finished 9-23 overall

