OTTUMWA — Jasmine Luedtke is no stranger to the excitement of preparing for a high school wrestling season.
In her first two high school seasons, Luedtke has already made history becoming Ottumwa's first female wrestler to qualify for multiple traditional state wrestling tournaments. This season, however, Luedtke is even more excited to help be a part of even more history as part of Iowa's first-ever sanctioned girls high school wrestling season.
Even as she nursed an ankle injury that kept her from fully participating in all the preseason drills she would normally do, Luedtke is just as excited to get many of her new teammates prepared for the historic 2022-23 campaign. With over 20 wrestlers out between the high school and middle school teams, many girls are taking part in the sport for the first time ever.
"I'll be back in December competing. Right now, I'm trying to help some girls correct some things and work on fixing certain things. It's something I can do while I heal up," Luedtke said. "The nice thing with teaching some of these girls from scratch is they're not learning any bad habits. We're working on getting those good habits down and building that foundation.
"That's the most exciting thing. You never know. Some of these girls may go on to become champions."
The explosion of female wrestling, from multiple colleges adding women's wrestling to the growth of the sport on the Olympic level, has resulted in thousands of grapplers coming out to compete in the first year of wrestling sanctioned by Iowa High School Girls High School Athletic Union. According to IGHSAU associate director, Erin Kirtley, over 100 host schools are now offering girls' wrestling programs at their respective schools for the 2022-23 season.
Luedtke, who wrestled for an IWCOA state championship last season before qualifying for the boys state wrestling tournament for a second time, is amazed to see the early turnout for the inaugural season of girls high school wrestling.
"I used to ask girls and they didn't want to wrestle. I think the fact that is sanctioned now, it becomes a whole different story," Luedtke said. "You don't have that excuse now of not wanting to wrestle the boys. We're only going to be wrestling other girls. You're not going to embarrass yourself in front of the guys. You're only going to be out there with girls supporting other girls in the same situation."
Ottumwa's current roster of high school wrestlers feature three seniors, including a pair of wrestlers that have competed in previous years. Emma Strayer, who has competed twice in the IWOCA girls state wrestling tournament, and Sasha Trejo are both enjoying preparing for the first sanctioned season of girls high school wrestling.
"It's definitely different to be competing in an actual sport and having more girls joining in," Trejo said. "I think having it sanctioned got the word out there. More girls wanted to join. More girls wanted to see what it's about.
"The atmopshere is a lot different having our own team and our own season to prepare for," Strayer added. "There's a lot more energy in the room. Our practices are structured a lot different. It's a big change in what everyone expects for the upcoming season. The girls state tournament is going to be different with the super regional tournaments. It's going to be more challenging to have to qualify for state. You're going to have to work to get in and you're going to see the competitive effects of that when the state tournament takes place."
Isaiah Cox, Ottumwa's first-ever girls high school wrestling coach, is beginning his second year at the helm of the new program. Last year, as a non-sanctioned sport, only four girls came with Anna Wellings being the lone senior to graduate. The varsity roster entering the season includes 12 wrestlers, including competitors from Davis County as part of a sharing agreement between the schools with 15 more wrestlers competing on the middle school team.
"It's new. Girls want to try it out and they're seeing a lot of success coming out of it," Cox said. "You can see that college programs are offering a lot of schlorship money. There are a lot of girls, even in their first year out, are talking about how they want to continue to wrestle in college."
Evans middle school wrestlers have already competed this season with three athletes earning their first wins. Ottumwa's high school season gets underway at Davis County on Tuesday, the first of 13 regular-season competition dates for the Bulldog girls wrestling team.
"As long as you want to be there and want to learn, you can pick things up pretty quickly," Cox said. "The girls are coming to every practice and every lifting session doing everything we say. It's awesome to be able to coach these girls and start some history."
Luedtke, who is hoping to make more program history by becoming the first Ottumwa wrestler to win a girls state championship in February, is still amazed just to be preparing for a sanctioned season of girls high school wrestling.
"When I was younger, I never expected that it would be sanctioned when I was in high school," Luedtke said. "I thought it would probably be sanctioned when I was in college or after college. Having it sanctioned right now is a really big deal. It's like a dream coming true."
