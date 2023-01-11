OTTUMWA — For most of Saturday, Isaiah Cox was busy instructing the members of the Ottumwa High School girls wrestling team during the program's first home tournament at Evans Middle School Gymnasium.
There were at least a few matches, however, that had Cox's attention as a caring older brother.
Cardinal junior Ajaah Cox improved to 8-3 on the season, scoring three falls during the Ottumwa Invitational. Cox finished second overall in the 155-pound portion of the tournament, falling short of Keokuk sophomore Jalyiah Gardner 8-5 nearly erasing a six-point deficit in the final 33 seconds of the championship match.
"She's still new to the sport. I've been teaching her the mindset that's needed to be successful. She has it in her, it just needs to be brought out," Isaiah Cox said of his younger sister. "She's doing an awesome job and she's going to keep pushing herself. That's all you ask for.
"It helps being a coach now. I don't want to be that brother that's always trying to tell her what to do. I want to be the big brother that she can always come to and ask me questions. I don't want to press her about it."
As head coach, Cox was able to celebrate a successful day overall for the Ottumwa girls including three individual championships won throughout the day. Two new Bulldog wrestlers, freshman Delilah Subsin and sophomore Joselin Mendoza, made it to the top of the podium for the first time as Subsin scored a pair of falls over Bulldog teammate Sophia Mendibles to win the 190-pound title while Joselin and Miranda Mendoza claimed the top-two spots in the 235-pound portion of the tournament.
"It's really rewarding seeing all the girls out here and seeing everyone succeed," Joslin Mendoza said after scoring three pins in three matches on Saturday. "I'm not going to lie. Those first few weeks were really tough. Building the mentality to keep going was probably the toughest part, but I kept trying to be positive. My goal is to ultimately make it to the state tournament at some point.
"I've seen so much improvement in myself as a wrestler and as a teammate. It was hard for me. I've been injured more than once. Winning this title means a lot. I hope this happens a lot more."
Jasmine Luedtke claimed the first of Ottumwa's three individual championships on Saturday scoring four first-period falls including a win in just 55 seconds over Albia junior Brianna Wolfer in the decisive match of the 115-pound bracket. Luedtke opened the day wrestling Ottumwa teammate Bradi Houston for the first time after working with the Davis County freshman throughout the course of the season.
"I knew I was going to have to wrestle her at some point. I didn't expect it to be in the very match of this tournament," Luedtke said. "Bradi has definitely grown throughout the year. When she first started out, you could tell she was new. She's gotten to the point where she's starting to figure things out.
"It's all starting to click for all the girls on the team. I'm proud of all of them."
Like Luedtke, Moravia sophomore Layla Ewing has high hopes of competing for a state championship in first-ever sanctioned Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union tournament next month. Ewing improved to 28-2 on the season, scoring four pins on the way to winning the 125-pound title including three falls scored in less than a minute.
"There's always something in the back of your head that tells you today might not be the day, but I try to come in and say today is not the day I'm going to lose," Ewing said. "I've got a lot more confidence this season having wrestled all boys last year as a freshman. It definitely allows me to come in a step ahead of the competition. I'm happy to see such a great turnout this season for the first year of sanctioned high school girls wrestling. I'm definitely hoping to step it up and finish higher than fourth, which is where I finished at the (IWOCA) state tournament last year."
Albia senior Emma Wenger, meanwhile, won her first championship on Saturday bringing home the 145-pound championship pinning both Ottumwa sophomore Kaydence Hancock and Fort Madison freshman Mady Emmett in less than a minute. Dave Wenger, Albia's head wrestling coach, talked about witnessing a milestone moment for his daughter in her first year as a high school wrestler.
"It's tough to be a dad and a coach at the same time," Dave Wenger said. "Going into the wrestling season, I really thought I could do both, but I quickly learned that I couldn't because we were butting heads a little too much.
"I'm always going to be Emma's dad, but I really don't need to be her coach. I'm so appreciative, not because she's winning, but more because she is learning really valuable lessons that naturally come with the sport. But to top everything off, I have three really great wrestling coaches helping Emma so I can focus on just being Dad."
