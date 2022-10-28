OTTUMWA – Just two days before the official start of the very first sanctioned girls high school wrestling season, a free girls wrestling kick-off camp will be held this weekend at the Ottumwa High School wrestling room. The camp is open to any newcomers to the sport or anyone looking to prepare for the upcoming season.
The camp will be held on Saturday from 1-3 p.m. Participants and coaches that will be involved in the camp will include two-time state qualifier Jasmine Luedtke, former OHS state finalist Karsten Clark Van Velsor and current William Penn head women's wrestling coach Tucker Black.
Those planning on taking part in the camp should arrive at Ottumwa High School and enter through the door on Union Street across the street from Reece Funeral Home. The wrestling room is located at the bottom of the stairs.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.