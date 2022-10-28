Luedtke places at Fargo Nationals

Ottumwa's Jasmine Luedtke keeps a hold of the leg of Colorado wrestler Alexsys Jacquez during the seventh-place match in the 106-pound junior women's freestyle division of the 2022 U.S. Marine Corps 16U and Junior Nationals at the Fargodome in North Dakota earlier this year.

 Randi Yeager/Associated press

OTTUMWA – Just two days before the official start of the very first sanctioned girls high school wrestling season, a free girls wrestling kick-off camp will be held this weekend at the Ottumwa High School wrestling room. The camp is open to any newcomers to the sport or anyone looking to prepare for the upcoming season.

The camp will be held on Saturday from 1-3 p.m. Participants and coaches that will be involved in the camp will include two-time state qualifier Jasmine Luedtke, former OHS state finalist Karsten Clark Van Velsor and current William Penn head women's wrestling coach Tucker Black.

Those planning on taking part in the camp should arrive at Ottumwa High School and enter through the door on Union Street across the street from Reece Funeral Home. The wrestling room is located at the bottom of the stairs.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you