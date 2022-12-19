CHARITON — Jasmine Luedtke has spent most of the first official high school girls wrestling season watching the action from the sidelines.
On Friday, Luedtke was back on the mat wrestling five times in the Chariton Invitational. The two-time Iowa High School State Wrestling Tournament qualifier and IWOCA girls state wrestling finalist never saw a second period in any of her five matches, scoring five falls in less than two minutes on the way to claiming the 115-pound title inside the Charger Dome looking every bit like a contender to be one of the first IGHSAU-sanctioned girls state wrestling champions this season.
"I knew with my injury that there was a good chance I wasn't going to wrestle right at the start of the season," Luedtke said. "I've been wanting to wrestle for six weeks. It was really nerve-racking for me. I really wanted to be out there to help my teammates so much. I just want to help my team make up for what I couldn't before."
Luedtke secured 26 of Ottumwa's 71 points in the Chariton Invitational. The Bulldogs finished sixth overall as a team with all six wrestlers placing in the top seven of their respective weight classes, including a runner-up finish by freshman Delilah Subsin at 190 pounds, scoring two pins in just over a minute against West Marshall sophomore Nevia Brown (1:02) and Newton freshman Ashlyn VanManen (1:16), improving to 5-4 in her first season of high school wrestling.
Bradi Houston also picked up a win for the Bulldogs over Pekin freshman Lexa Nelson in 1:27, securing a third-place finish at 110 pounds. Besides wrestling and winning five matches on Friday, Luedtke continued to encourage new teammates like Houston that have helped get the Ottumwa girls wrestling program get off to an enthusiastic start.
"It took a little while for a lot of the girls to start getting the hang of it," Luedtke said. "Once they started to get it right, you could see the girls realizing how much they enjoyed this sport. They all feel like they can keep going for it."
Pekin finished ninth in the tournament with 56.5 total points, paced by a pair of podium finishes from teammates Hailey Pedrick and Rainee Greiner at 135 pounds. Pedrick made it to the championship match in the tournament after scoring a 19-4 tech fall in 4:11 over West Marshall sophomore Lillian Fischer in the quarterfinals before pinning BGM senior Halina Hershey in 1:54 in the semifinals while Greiner bounced back from a semifinal round loss to pin Hershey in 1:06 to clinch third place in the bracket.
Cardinal edged Centerville by two points (46-44) to secure 11th place in the tournament. Ajaah Cox found her way to the top of the podium at 155 pounds for the Comets, scoring a quarterfinal-round fall in just 52 seconds over West Marshall senior Mary Kalinay and a semifinal-round fall in 3:05 over North Mahaska senior Vanessa Murphy to make the finals before securing the title pinning Newton sophomore Abigail Chance in 5:13 improving to 6-2 on the season.
Centerville's 12th-place finish featured a championship run by Sarah Lewis, the younger sister of four-time state champion Matthew Lewis. Lewis spent less than a minute securing each of her three wins on the way to claiming the 140-pound title, pinning Indianola sophomore Reagan Sher in 57 seconds, West Marshall sophomore Cieanna Ficken in 45 seconds and West Marshallt senior Madelynn Grossnickle in 44 seconds improving to 16-1 on the season.
"I'm pretty excited to compete at state this season," Lewis said. "I'm surprised there are this many girls out for the sport. I wasn't sure what the turnout would be like this season, but it just seems like every tournament I've gone to more and more girls are showing up."
Albia finished 14th with 18 points, led by a fourth-place finish from junior Brianna Wolfer (11-5) scoring pins at 115 pounds over BGM sophomore Leah Hoag in 16 seconds and a fall in 1:50 over West Marshall senior Emma Nason before being pinned by Luedtke at 1:53. Emma Wenger placed fifth for the Lady Dees, pinning Claire Breuer in 2:52 to secure her first win in her first high school wrestling season.
"It's definitely a big sport of discipline. I'm learning that more and more," Wenger said. "One wrong move at any point can cost you the whole match."
For Wenger, this first season of sanctioned wrestling has also allowed the Albia senior a chance to be coached by her father, Dave Wenger. Wenger has coached multiple Blue Demon wrestlers to state championships while guiding the program to becoming the South Central Conference's top program all with his daughter growing up around the sport.
"It's definitely a new aspect to our relationship," Wenger said of being coached by her dad. "We definitely butt heads sometimes. If I don't understand something, he might get a little frustrated, but it's really cool to have my dad out there with me on the mat."
