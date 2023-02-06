CORALVILLE — There was much to celebrate on Friday night inside Green State Fieldhouse for Ottumwa junior Jasmine Luedtke.
"I get to eat pizza now," Luedtke gleefully said.
Perhaps a celebratory dinner at Olive Garden is order for the first state champion in the history of the Ottumwa High School girls wrestling program. Luedtke completed her undefeated journey to the title with a 4-1 win over Vinton-Shellsburg junior Bree Swenson in the 110-pound final at the inaugural Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union girls state wrestling tournament.
"It's so big. I cannot describe to you how much this means to me," Luedtke said. "It says a lot about our program and what we can accomplish. We've had great wrestlers that have been a part of Ottumwa wrestling. Trevor Summers, Corbin Grace are guys I wrestled with that did great things when they were in high school. Now, it's on to me. Ottumwa has a great wrestling program. This just puts out there how good we are. If you want to come out, we can definitely make you better and get you to where you can be."
Luedtke was welcomed back home on Saturday at the steps of Ottumwa High School by many of her classmates and Bulldog wrestling teammates. Isaiah Cox, the winningest wrestler in the history of the Ottumwa High School wrestling program, joined in the championship celebration on Friday night after coaching Luedtke to a perfect 33-0 season to close out a successful first year as OHS head girls wrestling coach.
"It was amazing. Everything she's done, she wrestled for the both us out there," Cox said of Luedtke. "It's a dream for a wrestler to get to a state championship. I'm so happy that Jasmine achieved that dream. I was telling (OHS assistant coach) John (Jaeger) that I was starting get nervous before the match. Jasmine kept her composure throughout the tournament. She looked more calm that I was."
Once Luedtke was on the mat for the 110-pound state final, the Ottumwa junior wrestled with confident composure against Swenson. Less than 30 seconds into the match, Luedtke set the tone by scoring a takedown on the fourth-ranked Vinton-Shellsburg junior, carrying a 2-0 lead into the second period.
"That first takedown really helped me with my confidence," Luedtke said. "I just had to keep the pressure on staying on top throughout that first period. I couldn't let her out. It was early in the match. I didn't know what she might do later."
Luedtke was able to keep Swenson down throughout the second period, maintaining a 2-0 lead heading into the final period. Coming up from the mat, Luedtke hit what proved to be the state-championship clinching reversal with 1:39 left before holding Swenson down for the remainder of the match.
"I hit a little reversal to hit my two," Luedtke said. "We went out of bounds a couple of times. I had it pretty well in control. I was working my pinning combinations. I was putting my heart into it."
The win adds to a historic resume for the Ottumwa junior as Luedtke is now one of 10 wrestlers that can call themselves the first-ever Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union state wrestling champions. Luedtke and Underwood sophomore Molly Allen both claimed state titles on Friday after becoming the only two Iowa high school wrestlers to qualify for both the boys and girls state wrestling tournaments by winning IGHSAU regional championships last week.
"The way that Jasmine works and how hard she works, we all knew she could do this," Cox said. "We've been telling her all year that she was going to be at the top of that podium. She was going to be that No. 1 girl.
"It's huge for our community. There are so many texts we got before the championship match wishing Jasmine good luck. She made so many people proud."
Moravia sophomore Layla Ewing made a little bit of personal history on Friday making it into the 120-pound state championship match. Ewing's bid for a state title came up short against Pleasant Valley freshman Abigail Meyrer, who edged Ewing 2-0 in the finals.
Despite the loss, Ewing achieved her goal of improving on her fourth-place finish from last year's IWOCA girls state tournament this season. By making it into the finals, Ewing (41-3) became the first member of her family to compete for a state wrestling championship.
"My father (Richard) finished third when he wrestled at Moravia. His brothers, Chad and Brian, also placed and Jake qualified for state," Ewing said. "When the season began, I didn't think I was there yet. Right now, I feel like I belong in a state championship match. I have what it takes to win a championship next season."
Centerville teammates Sarah Lewis and Audrianna Rosol joined the 80 wrestlers that made history as the first IGHSAU girls state wrestling tournament placewinners. Lewis, younger sister of four-time state champion Matthew Lewis, wrapped up third-place at 140 pounds by pinning fourth-ranked Center Point-Urbana senior Moorea Brown with 34 seconds left in the second period of the consolation final on Friday night, finishing her senior season with a record of 32-3.
"It fueled me for the next two matches after losing my semifinal match. I knew I had to push through to finish the season the right way," Lewis said. "She (Brown) was riding pretty tough. I just put my legs in, balancing out and knew which way to turn. I was able to stay off my back and slipped out. I felt pretty good in that position. I had both hands on the mat and knew where her head was."
Rosol finished sixth at 135 pounds, wrapping up a 23-9 season at Centerville with a thrilling battle against second-ranked Independence senior Dakota Whitman. Rosol turned a 6-3 deficit at the start of the final period in the fifth-place match into an 8-6 lead with one move and built a four-point advantage before Whitman countered back securing a fall with just 47 seconds left in a back-and-forth battle.
"I probably would have laughed at you if you had told me at the beginning of the season that I would finish in the top six at the state tournament," Rosol said. "I wouldn't have believed you. I'm more of a believer in my abilities now. It just took some time to believe."
