DES MOINES — It was setting up to be a historic day for Jasmine Luedtke.
Why not add a personal milestone to the itinerary?
Luedtke not only became one of the first Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union regional wrestling champions on Friday, scoring a pair of first-period falls to make the 110-pound finals in the Region 3 tournament to secure a state tournament berth, but earned her 100th career win in the process.
"Considering I've been wrestling a lot over the past three years, I definitely had a feeling that 100th win was almost there," Luedtke said. "It means a lot to do it here. It's just another big reason to celebrate."
Luedtke wrapped up the day pinning Cedar Falls senior Hope Chiattello in the regional championship match. The Ottumwa junior improved to 28-0 on the season, securing the final fall of Friday's historic meet in 3:06 becoming one of the first wrestlers to qualify for both the Iowa High School boys and IGHSAU girls state wrestling tournaments in her career.
"I felt like things would start out at a smaller level. I'm not anybody thought we'd make it to the point where we're wrestling in a large arena to qualify for state instead of high school like you do with the boys regional tournaments," Luedtke said. "It's definitely an upgrade. The IGHSAU has definitely treated us better. We get the chance to wrestle in front of all these people, which is really nice.
"Being able to go out there and wrestle the way I did gives me a lot more confidence to compete at state. I've got a week to clean some things up, but we're at that point of the season where I have enough confidence to do whatever I want and accomplish whatever I put my mind to."
Luedtke will be one of seven area wrestlers that will compete on Thursday at the inaugural IGHSAU girls state wrestling tournament. Ottumwa teammate Delilah Subsin qualified as the Region 3 runner-up at 190 pounds on Friday at the Iowa Events Center, scoring three falls including a state-clinching pin in the semifinal against Interstate 35 junior Ciera Hutton-Spiek 41 seconds into the second period.
"She's actually beaten me three times this season," Subsin said of Hutton-Spiek. "I'm proud of myself. She's been my toughest opponent. I tried to do the same move on her multiple times this season and couldn't get through it. She just happened to be in the right position at the perfect time in this match.
"I was so excited when I got up. I beat my toughest opponent and earned a trip to state."
Despite losing in the regional finals to Dallas Center-Grimes sophomore Halley Beaudet, Subsin (18-7) will be on the mat on Thursday at Xtream Arena in Coralville as will Luedtke, who is seeded second at 110 pounds and will face Iowa Falls-Alden senior Emma Ites (18-15) in the first round. Subsin, meanwhile, will face Charles City sophomore Leah Stewart (28-8) on Thursday in the 190-pound opening round at state.
"I think I've made it pretty far from where I started. I had never wrestled before this year," Subsin said. "I didn't think I'd make it very far. I didn't think I'd have the mentality to do it. I'm glad I stuck with it. I can't wait to get to state and show everybody what I'm made of."
Centerville teammates Sarah Lewis and Audriann Rosol also qualified for state out of Region 3 on Friday. Lewis, like Luedtke, pinned her way to a regional title improving to 28-2 on the season with a pair of first-period falls to advance to the finals before clinching the 140-pound regional title with a pin in 5:35 against BGM senior Chloe Etten.
"I liked that I didn't give up in any match. I went out there, worked hard through every match and got the job done," Lewis said. "It's pretty special to be one of wrestlers that gets to compete at the first girls state tournament. I'm pretty speechless. I don't know what to say."
Lewis, 28-2 on the season, opens the state tournament against Bellevue senior Ryanne Dunn on Thursday. By winning five matches in two days in Coralville, Lewis would join her older brother, four-time state wrestling champion Matthew Lewis, in making history as one of the first IGHSAU sanctioned state wrestling champions.
"I look up at the wrestling room all the time and see my brother's name up there," Lewis said. "I've imagined my name up there all the time. I can't wait to get to state."
Rosol, meanwhile, scored a pair of falls on Friday advancing to the regional semifinals before suffering a tough 12-8 loss to Dallas Center-Grimes junior Bella Mulder. Needing one more win to punch her ticket to state, Rosol pinned Indianola sophomore Summer Wolff in the consolation final improving to 20-6 on the season with a third-place finish at 135 pounds.
"I've always been interested in wrestling, but I went to a different school a couple years ago and couldn't get involved in wrestling without a lot of drama," said Rosol, who will open at state on Thursday against Wilton senior Kiley Langley. "It's been a lot better this year than I expected. I look forward to every match. I learn from every match, win or lose. I feel like I've grown tremendously since the start of the season. Wrestling has given me a lot more confidence and self-discipline."
Moravia sophomore Layla Ewing earned the top seed at state at 120 pounds after a dominant regional tournament outing. Ewing improved to 37-2 on the season, scoring three pins in the Region 3 tournament culminating with a fall 36 seconds into the final period of the regional championship match over North Mahaska senior Jalayna Shipley.
"It was definitely a little nerve-racking going through this," said Ewing, who will face West Delaware freshman Anna O'Rear on Thursday at state. "There were a couple things that I need to work on, but overall I feel like I wrestled really well. I'm excited to be going to state. I definitely think I've improved from last year. I feel like I have what it takes to make it pretty high up on that podium."
Fairfield freshman Aliya Abbott qualified for state at 105 pounds, scoring a pair of first-period falls to secure a state tournament berth before suffering a tough 3-2 loss to Southeast Polk junior Carissa Herson in the Region 4 finals. Abbott (20-7) will get a regional rematch in her state tournament opener on Thursday, facing Liv Halfpap after scoring a fall in 59 seconds over the Racoon River-Northwest freshman in the match to clinch a state berth.
"I didn't really expect to qualify for state. There was definitely some great competition that I had to face just to get to state," Abbott said. "I was so excited after I won that match (over Halfpap). It's pretty insane to be going to state as a freshman."
Pekin freshman Lila Miller also secured a spot in the girls state wrestling tournament. Wrestling in Cedar Rapids, Miller (24-12) finished fourth at 135 pounds pinning Clear-Creek Amana sophomore Halle Bormann in the consolation semifinals.
