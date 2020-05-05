OTTUMWA — Returning to normalcy.
Somewhat.
One month after the re-opening, the Cedar Creek Ladies and men's senior golf leagues are gearing up to open the 2020 season. Both leagues waited patiently for restrictions put in place throughout the state to mitigate the spread of the coronavirus started to be loosened.
"They're thinking that (Iowa) Governor (Kim Reynolds) is going to announce a decision, maybe later this week or next Monday, that they may open up the guidelines to allow groups of 50 or more people to get together," Cedar Creek manager Greg Wilson said. "If that's the case, we can have leagues or tournaments. We're just waiting for those guidelines to officially be opened up."
Should those guidelines be lifted by next Tuesday, the Cedar Creek Ladies' Golf League will look to tee off with the first round of the season. Weekly, the league meets for nine-hole and 18-hole rounds every Tuesday morning playing a variety of competitions that can see golfers play with blind partners, throw out their three worst holes or even participate in a four-person best-shot or even 'circle 5.'
Those planning on playing in the league can main in dues in the amount of $20 to Carol Palmer at 506 Wildwood Drive, Ottumwa, IA, 52501. Checks should be made payable to the Cedar Creek Ladies Golf League.
There is a sign-up sheet currently inside the Cedar Creek clubhouse on the ladies bulletin board. Any questions, or to sign-up, call Kim Ardueser at 641-777-7788 or Leann Price at 641-799-7256. Anyone interested in playing at all this season can show up for the first scheduled round of league play on the morning of May 12, the first day of league play provided the restrictions on gatherings is loosened by Gov. Reynolds.
Two weeks later, the Cedar Creek Men's Senior Golf League is scheduled to begin play on Thursday, May 28. The cost to participate remains $50 per person and, just as in past years, each team is made up of two members.
Those that don't have a partner are still welcomed to join the league as players can be paired up at the start of the season. The format remains the same, according to league president Dan Gullion, with each person playing their own ball on each hole.
The scores will be handicapped and added together. The winner of each hole is awarded two points and the best total score is worth two additional points for a total of 20 points that can be won per day.
Each week's point total will be added up. The total number of points earned throughout the season will determine the yearly men's senior league champion.
"In the past, we have had enough team to divide the league into two classes, the Orioles and the Eagles," Gullion said. "Hopefully, we will have enough teams to do this again as it evens out the competition."
At the end of the season, there will men's senior league team and individual tournament. The tournaments will determine prize money that will be distributed out at the league's annual end-of-season banquet.
The Cedar Creek Ladies, meanwhile, will have a championship tournament to wrap up the season. Both leagues do have new restrictions in place to comply with the COVID-19 guidelines, including a different way of registering for each league.
Teams registering for the men's senior league should place their entry fees in an envelope with both member's names on the outside. That envelope can be given either to Gullion or Wilson anytime between now and May 21.
As for those golfing in the Cedar Creek Ladies League, please arrive approximately 30 minutes early before tee time to check in and pay Wilson any fees. There will also be self-check, alleviating the need for hostesses each week.
There will be a check-in sheet posted on the bulletin board outside the west entrance of the clubhouse. The tee time sign-in and scorecards will also be on that board while the handicap and league sign-up sheets will be posted on the bulletin board inside the clubhouse.
"There will also be a short explanation of the theme of the day," Ardueser added. "It should be easy for everyone to find their groups they'll be golfing with. The names will be listed on the tee-time sheet."
At the end of the round, there will be envelopes for scorecards to be placed in as in the past. Cards are to be put in the appropriate envelopes, front to back, with Ardueser and Price gathering the cards to review the scores and determine the placement for each day. Jenny Stokes will enter the scores for handicap.
"We're all sitting the house all winter, since March for darn sure if not even since February," Wilson said. "We're all anxious to get back out there. We don't want to put people in harm's way, but if Gov. Reynolds and the powers that be are fine changing the guidelines a little bit, we're happy.
"People are already scheduling tournaments for later this year. Hopefully, we could be headed for another busy summer."