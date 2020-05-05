Fax Gilbert hits a chip shot on the 11th hole at Cedar Creek Golf Course during the first full week that the course re-opened last month after initially closing due to the coronavirus pandemic. League play is scheduled to return this month with the Cedar Creek Ladies Golf League looking to open the season on Tuesday, May 12 should guidelines on social gatherings be loosened. The Cedar Creek Men's Senior League is looking to open the 2020 season on Thursday, May 28.