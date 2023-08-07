RIVERSIDE — Several southern Iowa golfers competed over the weekend at the 90th edition of the Iowa Open.
Ottumwa native Matthew Walker posted another top-10 finish at the Iowa PGA event, following up a share of eighth place in last year's tournament by finishing tied for seventh this year at Blue Top Ridge posting rounds of 68, 68 and 70 over the three rounds to finish at 10-under-par with a 206 total posting five birdies during Sunday's final round.
Walker, the 2019 Iowa Open champion, stayed in the top 10 throughout all three days of play after opening the tournament at four-under-par. Alex Schaake, a former Iowa Hawkeye teammate of Walker's, won the 2023 Iowa Open championship with a three-round 21-under-par total of 195 highlighted by a 10-under-par round of 62 on Saturday to vault into the lead.
"We played Blue Top Ridge so many times when I was at Iowa," Walker said. "I basically know this course inside and out."
Another former Ottumwa High School state champion, Cale Leonard, competed for the second time in the Iowa Open. The soon-to-be Drake Bulldog finished in a tie for 49th overall with rounds of 71, 75 and 73 finishing at three-over par for the tournament with a 219 total.
Batavia native Marcus Giltner made the cut at the Iowa Open for the first time, competing in the tournament for the second straight year. Giltner followed an opening round of 74 on Friday with a one-under par round of 71 on Saturday to ensure a spot in Sunday's final round before finishing out a four-over par 220 with a 75, finishing in a tie for 53rd.
Former Indian Hills standout Steven Ihm made a move up the leaderboard on Sunday with a final round of 68, finishing in a tie for 12th with a seven-under par three-round total of 209. Pella standout Will Simpson finishing tied for 39th, making a five-stroke improvement from last year's appearance in the Iowa Open finishing with a one-under par three-round total of 215.
Fairfield native Marshall Gavre claimed the Super Senior Division of the Iowa Open with a final round of two-under-par 70, rolling in birdies on the fifth 14th, 15th and 17th holes. Gavre’s three-day total was 213 (-3), beating out John Bermel of Cedar Falls by five strokes.
