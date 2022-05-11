OTTUMWA – The Ottumwa Country Club golf course is tough enough to play on a picture-perfect day.
Hot, humid conditions only made the course tougher to navigate on Tuesday for even the best players in the state.
Pleasant Valley ultimately came out on top at the Corky Nydle Invitational. The Class 4A girls golf state championship hopeful brought home a team score of 340, almost 15 shots higher than their state-leading 18-hole average of 325.6.
Still, 340 was good enough for an 81-shot margin of victory over second-place Indianola. The Spartans brought in the top four scores of the tournament, led by meet medalist Maura Peters who finished with an 82, earning a second medal after producing the top score among all juniors in the Ottumwa tournament field.
"We definitely didn't know what to expect coming down here just because we've never faced a lot of these teams before," Peters said. "We battled the conditions on Monday in our conference tournament, dealing with 40-50 mile-an-hour winds. I thought that was the toughest conditions we've played in. Looking back on this tournament, with how extreme the temperatures were, I'd say this was pretty similar in terms of the difficulty in terms of playing in the heat instead of playing in the wind.
"In the end, I'd much rather play in windy conditions. I'd rather be playing when it's 40 degrees and wearing a coat than playing in conditions like this."
There were many other golfers that felt the same way. In fact, 10 of the 59 golfers that were set to tee it up for 18 holes at the Ottumwa Country Club failed to finish the round due to the oppressive heat and humidity.
"It definitely sucked the life out of you," said Elizabeth McVey, the tournament's senior medalist after finishing with the second-best overall score for Pleasant Valley with an 84. "It didn't seem to matter how much water you drank, you still didn't feel very good. I looked over at one of the holes and saw a girl getting sick behind a tree. I felt for her. I wasn't feeling that great either."
Pleasant Valley nearly made it a clean sweep of the Nydle Invitational hardware. Isabella Steele finished fourth overall with an 89, finishing as the top sophomore golfer in the tournament. Steele was able to overcome a triple-bogey on the sixth hole, rolling in three straight pars to close out the front side of the course showing incredible resiliency in the middle of the hot afternoon.
"I just tried to stay positive and think about all of the good shots that I had," Steele said. "I tried to block out all the bad ones. I just drank a lot of water and tried to find shade where I could."
Camryn Overton posted Indianola's top score, firing consistent rounds of 48 on each side of the Ottumwa Country Club course finishing eighth overall with a round of 96. That score earned Overton her first varsity medal as the top freshman golfer in the Nydle Invite.
"As the round was going, I didn't really think I'd be in line for a medal," Overton said. "It was rough at times, but it's a hard course. I finished well. I was able to limit my errors, stayed down on the ball and just kept pushing forward. It's pretty nice to walk away with a medal from a tournament for the first time."
Ottumwa finished fifth in their home tournament, posting a score of 479. Makenzie Fischer led the Bulldogs with a round of 115, finishing 15th overall in the tournament with the eighth-best score among senior golfers.
"Towards the beginning, starting my round on the 14th hole, and a little bit in the middle of the round it was pretty hard and got really hot," Fischer said. ""I know there were people tapping out, but I didn't see a lot of that in the groups around me."
Fischer did, however, hear about four players from Des Moines Lincoln that withdrew midway through their rounds playing in a group with Railsplitter freshman Maggie Brooks.
"She was telling me about her teammates. It was pretty shocking," Fischer said. "She just told me that her team doesn't handle the heat very well. She was able to push through."
So did Fischer's freshman teammate, Makayla Brown. Like Fischer, Brown played better as her round progressed improving by 17 shots on the front nine after opening her day on the 11th hole, finishing with Ottumwa's second-best score of 119 placing 24th overall and eighth among all freshmen golfers in the field.
"After working through the back nine first, I really found myself looking forward to playing the front nine," Brown said. "We play it all the time. It's a portion of the course I'm pretty used to. It was difficult dealing with the heat. You just had to focus on one shot at a time to try and work your way through it."
The Bulldog golfers continued their gauntlet of a week with the third of four straight 18-hole tournaments on the docket during the hottest week of the spring. Wednesday's meet is the most important of the season thus far as Ottumwa will look to secure the CIML Metro conference tournament title at the Grand View Golf Club in Des Moines.
"I'm proud of our girls. Most of them were able to finish multiple 18-hole tournaments," Ottumwa head girls golf coach Ryan Morgan said. "Winning the CIML Metro tournament is one of our goals. We obviously want to play well."