OTTUMWA — For the second straight year, Mike and Marcus Giltner teamed up with Charlie Alexander to produce the top score at the Memorial Day 'Red, White, Blue' four-person best shot golf tournament at Cedar Creek Golf Course.
Adam Giltner joined the team to produce a score of 57, edging the team of Riley Guest, Tessa Guest, Dylan Guest and Spencer Smallwood by one shot to win the championship flight. Steve Creamer, Kyle Creamer, Adam Christy and Joe Swaim finished third in the championship flight producing a score of 59.
Both the first and second flights in the four-person, best-shot tournament were decided on card-offs. Scores of 65 were produced by the top three teams in the first flight with Doug Sloan, Mike Richards, Don Zimmerman and Don Kirby finishing first on the card-off while Jake Thomas, Sydney Thomas, Cory Grooms and Melissa Grooms finished second. Terry Hugen, Mark Fetter, Wayne MacLearn and Dick Guiter finished third in the flight.
In the second flight, three teams posted scores of 67. Brian Richards, Zach McCombs, Ryan Dejoode and Carter Dejoode earned first place on the card-off while Tyler Brown, Derek Handling, Drake Handling and Delanie Handling finished second. Travis Brown, Alan Brown, Mike Ollum and Mike DeRooi finished in third.
Eric Sandegren, John Sandgren, Aaron Bright and Butch Allison finished first in the third flight of the tournament on Monday with a round of 71. Nick Rutledge, A.J. Clark, Fred Long and Roger Wrenn won a card-off for second place in the flight with Greg Riley, Conner Riley, Christian Howard and Kyle LaPoint taking third on a card-off with Gary Click, George Brown, Jay Butler and Holden Turner finishing fourth with all three teams producing even-par scores of 72.
Pin prizes awards during the Red, White and Blue Tournament included Gerald Eaton making the longest putt made on the first hole and Brian Glenn making the longest putt on the 18th. Brayden Miller had the closest shot to the pin on the eighth hole while Adam Giltner fired the closest shot to the pin on the 15th.
Monday's tournament was the second best-shot, four-person tournament of the year at Cedar Creek. Scott Ridgway, Andy Alderson, Eric and Brenda Jensen produced a winning score of 59 in the championship flight earlier this month at the inaugural 'Fore the Love of History' tournament.
Dylan Guest, Riley Guest, Tessa Guest and Weston Mitchell won a card-off over Drake Bittner, Seth Jones, Dylan Webster and Corey Ridgway for second place in the championship flight. Sadie Waugh, Susan Woodford, Codie Amason and Jennifer Reynolds won a card-off for first place in the first place in the 'Fore the Love of History' Tournament with Quint Willis, Josh Arnett, Gary Clark and Gerald Eaton finishing second and Eli Schooley, Chelsie Schooley, Chase Wood and Dani Kent finishing third in the flight after all three teams posted scores of 71.
Flag prizes awarded earlier this month at 'Fore the Love of History' including longest drives produced by Seth Jones (men's) and Sadie Waugh (women's) on the sixth hole. Leann Price had the straightest drive on the seventh hole, Riley Guest had the closest shot to the pin on the 13th hole, Scott Ridgway had the closest third shot on the 17th and Adam Dimmitt made the longest putt on the 18th.
Next up on the schedule at Cedar Creek is the Seton Golf Tournament on Saturday starting at 8 a.m. Information on all tournaments can be found at the Cedar Creek clubhouse, by calling the course at 641-683-0646 or by visiting the course's website www.cedarcreekgolfcourse.com.
